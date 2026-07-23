Readers’ Column for the week of July 19, 2026

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Don’t leave anything of value on your porch or in the outdoor vicinity. Two bikes were stolen over the weekend in Apalachin. You have to keep everything under lock and key.

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I was out driving around, and I noticed that on Catlin Hill Road there are a lot of dead trees right next to the road. Does the electric company take care of them? I know another areas they do, but they’re really bad, and they’re going to have power outages, big time. There’s a lot of them going up the hill. Maybe somebody should check it out. Hopefully they don’t fall on a car!

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Village of Owego, why not put some shade around Marvin Park Pool since it is so well utilized in the summer? Many families have little ones who come with only a few benches and no sun umbrellas, like other parks. The town would really care for its citizens by putting up some more shade for its lifeguards, who work tirelessly on and off all day long with very little rest. Marvin Park is such a great thing for the community, but sitting and baking on concrete all day is not good for anyone: families, babies, or lifeguards.

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To the staff of the Pennysaver, could you please put in again safety warnings about animals being left in vehicles during the summer? There’s been a couple of calls where people have found animals left in vehicles. It takes no time at all for them to become seriously ill or die. Thank you, guys, and have a good day.

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I don’t blame the elderly couple for not wanting to run their AC. I run mine as little as I possibly can. As I often say, the way that NYSEG gouges us is just criminal. As far as Hochul goes, she is worse than Andrew Cuomo and his brother were.

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I was truly embarrassed as a Village of Owego taxpayer to see that once again, the Village failed the audit that has been going on for the better part of 10 years. We have hired consultants who have been there for literally years, and still don’t get it straightened out. I think it’s time that the Village went in and bought some software hooked up AI. I just think it’s embarrassing and awful!

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For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

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I was wondering when they are going to repave Route 34 from Waverly to Lockwood. It’s like riding on a log road. It hasn’t been paved in 30 some years.

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Does anyone know who refinishes wood furniture in this area? Thank you.

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The elephant in the room is why don’t Americans want certain jobs. What happened to the pride in an honest day’s work doing a necessary, valuable, and honorable job? Isn’t it exploitation to take advantage of people who are so desperate that they circumvent the process/law? And why do these people seem to survive on the wages others, whose ancestors came here legally to do “dirty” jobs just a few decades ago, eschew?

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I go ballistic whenever I see a “Free Kittens” sign. Why are people adding to the over population of unwanted cats? If you can’t be a responsible pet owner, then you shouldn’t have one.

National Political Viewpoints

If you look at history, do you ever wonder how Hitler was able to take over so much of the world, with so many people listening to him and following him? He began by manipulating the news. The only radio they could listen to was the official Hitler radio. Newspapers could only publish what he wanted published. Does this sound familiar? This is happening in our country. Anybody who reports against Trump or something he doesn’t like is going to court. Yes, the newspaper people usually win, but this is how dictatorships started in Russia, by manipulating the news.

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I saw where rural Illinois wants to split from Chicago and form a new state. The people in New York have been saying that for years. They would like to split Upstate New York from Downstate. Make New York City all by themselves, and leave Upstate alone. We want nothing to do with New York City or Long Island! Leave our money up here and let them have their own money down there. Stay away from New York City and give us a new governor because we sure don’t want the one from Downstate!

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So, for all the people screaming, “Communist, communist,” the communists are coming. Socialists are not communists. The happiest countries in the world with the best standard of living are socialist countries. We like our socialists, and I like my Medicare. I like Social Security and other things the government provides; communists do not provide those things. So hang on, it is not communism that’s coming. It’s fascism that’s going to ruin this country.

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When is our government going to stop shooting our own American citizens?

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A week into his second presidential term, Donald Trump issued Executive Order 14186: “The Iron Dome for America,” calling for a next-generation missile defense shield. By the time the US National Security Strategy was published last November, the name had changed irresistibly to “a Golden Dome for the American homeland.” Golden Dome is a perfect project for Trump. It looks good on a poster; the technology either doesn’t work or won’t be built, and it promises an illusion of security that, in fact, undermines it. “Trump’s Golden Dome,” by Tom Stevenson. London Review of Books. July 6, 2026.

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If our elections are so fraudulent, how do you explain that Trump won? After all this time, just get over 2020.

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Democrats declared sanctuary cities and states to attract illegal immigrants, gave illegals free hotel rooms, healthcare, and SNAP benefits on our tax dollars to gain House seats and electoral votes. NOT TRUMP! — Studebaker Hawk

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They drained the reflecting pool and, lo and behold, there is no 250’, 300’? 350’? gash. There are, however, tire tracks from when the President drove his motorcade over it (because it was “indestructible”) before they refilled it. So that’s who those vandals were! It appears that Mr. Trump has lied once again.