Portararo is back in the Winners Circle at Champion!

Caleb Stewart leads the Main Event win column in East Coast Speedway this season with 4 victories. Casey Donholt is second, but fans knew it was only a matter of time before former Track Champion Sideways Spencer Portararo joined them back in Victory Lane.

Portararo used the inside starting position to his advantage and rocketed out of the gate in the scratch main over visiting, former 2 – time US Open Champion, Chris Kerr, of California, who was here to support his former mechanic Merle Craven’s celebration of life race! Kerr was on his tail, but Portararo never put a wheel out of line on his Pig Farmer Joe Greene/Paul Bieganski supported GM as he rode 4 perfect laps to his first checkered flag of the 2026 season! Kerr was second, Fast Albert Smith third, Stewart fourth, and teenage phenom Cody Pierce fifth.

In the handicap main, Pierce was leading with his Justice Bros / ODI Grips / Cooks Septic / Osborne Racing / Niki Curcio / Thad Cotter / Jim Hovanec supported GM, but suffered a failure and had to pull off, which enabled a hard-charging Donholt, coming from the back, to take over the lead with a couple of laps left. Donholt finished strong and on top on his Matrafailio Racing machine.

Gage The Rocket Renfer rode his Team Bro-sponsored Jawas to the D-2 class feature win with East Coast Legend, The Hazard; Alex Heath second; while Donnie Tonkin was again victorious in 4 wheel action!

The evening paid tribute and memory to former track champ, Mikey Buman, who passed away two years ago. The Buman family generously donated great support to the JR speedway program in Mikey’s name and was on hand for the race.

The Jagger Roberts race is up next at Champion Speedway on July 25 and more information can always be found at www.eastcoastspeedway.com.

Mikey Buman Night

Division 1 Scratch Main: 1. Spencer Portararo, 2. Chris Kerr, 3. Albert Smith, 4. Caleb Stewart, 5. Cody Pierce

Division 1 Scratch Semi 1: 1. Chris Kerr, 2. Albert Smith, 3. Cody Pierce, 4. Levi Harris, 5. Casey Donholt

Division 1 Scratch Semi 2: 1. Spencer Portararo, 2. Caleb Stewart, 3. Adam Mittl, 4. Jonny Oakden, 5. Hunter Wagner

Division 1 Scratch Last Chance: 1. Cody Pierce, 2. Jonny Oakden, 3. Adam Mittl

Division 1 Handicap Main: 1. Casey Donholt, 2. Hunter Wagner, 3. Chris Kerr, 4. Spencer Portararo, 5. Cody Pierce, 6. Caleb Stewart

Division 1 Handicap Semi 1: 1. Cody Pierce, 2. Casey Donholt, 3. Spencer Portararo, 4. Alex Heath, 5. Levi Harris, 6. Joel Farwell

Division 1 Handicap Semi 2: 1. Chris Kerr, 2. Caleb Stewart, 3. Hunter Wagner, 4. Dalton Oakden, 5. Mike Cortese, 6. Jonny Oakden

Division 2 Main: 1. Gage Renfer, 2. Alex Heath, 3. Zach Ostrander, 4. Kabriel Howard, 5. Chris Hulbert

Division 3 Main: 1. Mikki Card, 2. Kabriel Howard

Junior Division 1 Main: 1. Jenson Pierce, 2. Dakota Pierce

Junior Division 2 Main: 1. Blake Roberts, 2. Brayden Bernhardt, 3. Levi Koch, 4. Sawyer Dubanowitz

DB: 1. Brayden Burnhardt, 2. Jantzen Harmon, 3. Neveah Groover

Electric: 1. Jantzen Harmon, 2. Neveah Groover, 3. Hunter Flynn, 4. Maverick Flynn, 5. Steven Cawford, 6. Jackson Flynn, 7. Ryleigh Hendrickson

ATV: Donnie Tonkin, Lucas Duffy, Rob Ringhoff, Caleb Stewart

Mini ATV: 1. Maxwell Grimaidi