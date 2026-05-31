Candor National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Caden Brown, from Candor, N.Y., and assigned to Charlie Company, NY Recruiting and Retention Battalion, received a promotion on March 25, 2026 to the rank of private first class.

Army National Guard promotions are based on a Soldier’s overall performance, demonstrated leadership abilities, professionalism, and future development potential.

These promotions recognize the best-qualified Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

Army National Guard Citizen Soldiers who serve our state and nation are eligible for monthly pay, educational benefits (from the state and federal government), travel across the globe, technical and leadership training, health and dental insurance, and contributions towards retirement programs similar to a 401(k).

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.