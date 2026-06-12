‘Whistle Stop’ draws thousands to Owego

[By Wendy Post]

It was 8 a.m. on Friday, June 12, and the side roads leading to the track crossing near the Old Erie Railroad Depot, now home to The Turn (a restaurant and golf simulator on Depot Street), were already lined with cars; traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see on North Avenue.

The masses descended upon Owego, New York, to catch the arrival of Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 steam engine’s “Whistle Stop” in Owego. The stop was only one of several on the East Coast portion of the locomotive’s “250 Years of American Independence and Innovation” tour. This leg will end in Philadelphia over the July Fourth weekend after a stop for a few days in Scranton.

Security was tight for the event, and traffic was controlled every step of the way. Guests who arrived, one from as far as Wyoming, navigated the parking and headed to the depot for the iconic train’s visit.

The Big Boy arrived in Sayre, Pennsylvania on Thursday for a stop, and then headed to Owego where thousands lined the tracks and converged at the old train station. The roar of the train and a distant sound of the whistle signaled its arrival in Owego at 10:45 a.m., met with cheers, applause, an Owego Fire Department truck with its ladder up and flag draped, and a sincere welcome.

During the stop, the conductor greeted Rebecca Maffei, Tioga County Tourism Director, and Michael Baratta III, Owego’s Mayor, to commend them for running a well-organized event, noting that it was probably one of the most heavily attended.

But within about 20 minutes, the Big Boy 4014 and its crew readied for departure. Their next stop: Binghamton, New York.

Once the engine fired up, the 1.2 million-pound locomotive rolled down the tracks, with a solid line of spectators lining them. Steam was clear, and then black, as the engine roared and the power moved the locomotive slowly back into motion.

As it departed, the conductor waved and blew the train’s whistle, signaling the end of the “Whistle Stop” at the old railroad depot in Owego.

Around the bend, as the Big Boy made its way along Fifth Avenue, a good crowd continued watching. At MJ’s Restaurant, free macaroni and cheese, bottled water, and grilled cheese sandwiches shaped like trains were served.

Back at the railroad depot, The Turn, owned by Nick Riegel, was standing room only, serving hot dogs, hamburgers, and cold beverages; outside, Stacey Riegel was helping to serve chicken barbecue.

The Cellar Restaurant stayed busy with its pulled pork and sausage offerings, and Ice Cream Works was serving up some cold treats. Pit Stop Popcorn was also on site, as well as Owego Rotary.

It was a spirited effort that marked a historic moment for Owego and created memories for a lifetime.

A young boy, after the train left, looked for his coin on the tracks. He found his penny, flattened and elongated, with all of the print gone. He found a quarter, however, that someone had placed, and some of the writing could still be seen on it.

Just one of many momentos from the Big Boy 4014 visit to Owego on June 12. A memorable one, for sure.

Be sure to follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook. There you will find live video from the June 12 “Whistle Stop” event, as well as more photos from around the scene.