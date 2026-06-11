Sharing a common thread

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

Community quilting dates back to the early 1600’s in the United States, and the term “quilting bee,” which was a term for a social gathering among quilters from the nineteenth century, is today a cherished chapter of our nation’s history.

A resurgence of interest in quilting came about in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s, and continues today in Newark Valley, N.Y.

The Newark Valley Quilters, or Valley Quilters (a.k.a. VQ’s), are nearing 50 years of quilting together. Formed in 1978, today they meet in the Noble Room at the Newark Valley municipal building every other Wednesday.

Some members have been in the group for decades, and a few new quilters joined recently. All are welcome, and all share a common thread: the love of quilting. The quilters enjoy a shared satisfaction of completing a quilt and then gifting it.

Group members come from Endicott, Endwell, Glen Aubrey, Owego, Marathon, and Newark Valley, to name a few.

Louise Haskell, who has been involved with the VQ’s for many years, noted how it all started and said, “Lorraine Grant, Joan Shaver and a few other friends—Lucy Cross, Grace McQueen, Mary Murray, and Lois Bingley—first met in Lorraine’s home to work on a quilt for a mutual friend who was getting married.”

The original VQ members who have passed away remain near and dear in the hearts of today’s group.

Lucy Cross, who celebrated her 90th birthday last August, is an original VQ. Lucy is incredibly passionate about quilting and remains active with the craft today. She chuckled as she recalled quilts, quilts and more quilts that she had finished over the years, being carefully placed on a bed in her home. Eventually, all of those quilts—visualize 139 of them stacked neatly on top of each other—were distributed several years ago.

Through the years, the VQ’s have lovingly made quilts for the Foster Care Program and Head Start, as well as fire quilts for families who have had a devastating fire, and flood quilts for families and individuals experiencing hardship after the 2011 flood.

A majority of quilts are given to veterans at various times of the year, or annually at Christmas, to the Veterans Home in Oxford, N.Y.

A cherished memory among the VQ’s is their participation in the nationwide effort to honor the fallen, called the “Home of the Brave” Quilt Project, where quilts were given to bring warmth and comfort to grieving families. The quilts, completed in Civil War replica fabrics, were presented to families of fallen soldiers who served our country in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Over the years, the VQ’s have also made quilted tote bags for hospital patients, pillowcases for A New Hope Center, and quilted gifts for Meals on Wheels clients, such as placemats and bowl holders. Also, the group has made cloth bags for breast cancer patients and presented quilts to residents in nursing homes.

In addition, the VQ’s also help with special projects for other area organizations. For instance, one-inch fabric squares in various patterns are meticulously cut to size and placed in plastic bags for the Newark Valley Historical Society. In turn, the squares are used for school tours at the farmstead museum, where students use them to make their own creative patterns on a grid.

At the VQ’s meeting on May 27, group members did a “Show and Tell” of their finished projects or work-in-progress. From a baby quilt for an expected newborn, to a table runner, and more, along with a lovely Quilt of Valor, it was a time for VQ members to put a spotlight on their incredible talents.

Group members encourage each other and work together to support their communities. They also make time to help each other with quilt making by sharing new techniques and tips of the trade.

The group’s motto, “Enjoy Quilting with Love,” is evident in the beautiful quilts that they have completed using their masterful skills. The motto is also shared via a printed label affixed to each quilt given out.

This year, and to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, the VQ’s are working to complete special Quilts of Valor to be distributed to area veterans. The quilts, which include classic red, white, and blue designs, will feature patriotic star patterns and other patriotic motifs, spotlighting America’s 250th.

About twenty quilts are expected to be handed off to a veteran representative at an upcoming VQ gathering in June. The Owego Pennysaver will be there to photograph the finished quilts and will publish the pictures in an upcoming issue.