Readers’ Column for the week of June 7, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24 hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not run comments that cannot be reduced to 100 words.

Has anybody heard about the New York State audit for the Town of Richford? It’s awful; hush-hush from the town board.

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A bat came into my home last night; it was 7:30, and still daylight. I don’t know how they get in. It seems like I get one or two each year; usually, it’s in August. What do you do? I had to sleep on my couch because I trapped it in my bedroom. How do you keep them out of your home? I guess you would have to know where they come in. They don’t fly high or low; they do both. They go wherever. It’s very stressful. I know one person broke his leg trying to get away from them.

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I’d like to thank everyone at Endless Mountain for being there at the end of the road for me and Blacky. They put the welfare of a suffering cat over their business model. That is something so rare these days.

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If Hochul wins in November, my dog and I are out of here. I cannot stay here and watch her and her “army of dems” totally destroy what is left of our beautiful state. I have lived here my entire life, along with seven generations before me, but I will not be able to watch New York State being put back in the hands of a bunch of total loons. Its demise will be inevitable.

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Solar complexes (they are commercial complexes, not “farms”) are being forced into our rural communities against the will of the people, local politicians, our zoning laws, our moratoriums, and our environmental laws. Our governor doesn’t care. If you vote for Hochul this November, you’ll be voting for another solar panel out your window, another piece of generational farmland gone, and more money to line her pockets, while your electric bill skyrockets. Her and her minions are destroying this state, and if she wins, there will be nothing left.

National Political Viewpoints

I figured it out; Trump philosophy is this: if it ain’t broke, break it.

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The stock market is taking off like a rocket, and look at the prices for gas and food and housing. So all you people that got stocks and bonds, well, I’m happy for you. But what about the rest of us? We work hard, we pay taxes, and we get screwed.

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I was watching the History Channel, where Tom Hanks has this documentary about World War 2 and they were talking about how people were mesmerized by Adolph Hitler and looked at him as if he could do no wrong. Now there are people in this country that look at Trump the same way. He too, can do no wrong. Get it?

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Let me get this straight. The Readers’ Column mentioned that they are not crazy about getting rid of Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act insurance, and the like because of fraud. So let me get this straight. You’re all for those programs with the fraud? So, my question to you would be: what good are they? They’re not reaching the people that really need it, and the fraud is illegal, in case you did not know that.

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“We’re in a war.” “We’re not in a war.” “We’re in a war.” “We’re not in a war.” That’s what Trump keeps saying repeatedly. Look again: WE ARE IN A WAR, because of Trump and the Republicans who haven’t yet impeached him. WE ARE IN A WAR because they were voted into office. Do you really want to continue being in this war, or yet another war of Trump’s making? If not, do not vote Republican.

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America’s founding fathers were so repulsed by European titles of nobility, hereditary rank, and birthright that they wrote into the letter and spirit of the Constitution, Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 banning titles of nobility, rank, and like. Only in America could our legal profession rebrand itself as nobility. John Doe, Esq. Esquire is a 15th century term for landed gentry, nobility, aristocracy, etc. Like in Orwell’s 1984 dictionary, the American Bar Association is rebranding itself as nobility. For congressmen and ambulance chasers, there is no nobility. We have CPAs, MDs, RNs, etc., and now America’s first self-anointed royalty.

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We just lost the television show, “60 Minutes.” Trump ate it. Billionaire Ellison censored it after taking over CBS. The show has been stripped of its journalists and its existence. Trump won’t stop there. They are squashing your voice, and they don’t care. That’s their plan.

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A recent study showed that crows have the intelligence of the average 7-year old; moreover, it showed that crows were smarter than 99.7% of Democrats. — Mama Gump

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A federal judge followed the rule of law that Congress passed, saying that the Kennedy Center was named to honor JFK. President Trump cannot rename it to honor himself. For this, Mr. Trump threatened the judge and his wife, implying he should be impeached. It is this authoritarianism that the Democrats are fighting against. They are not the Utopian Socialists that Mr. Shortino would have you believe. Mr. Trump and the 13 billionaires in his administration are the privileged elite he so rails against.

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Pseudo-intellectual letters to the editor are now as entertaining as this Pennysaver feature. More propaganda and spin than actual information. The writer last week telling us how lucky we all are might recall Mr. Trump recently said he didn’t care about the average citizen, Bill Winters claiming that AI is better than “lower value human capital,” or even reviewing Milton Friedman, who defines capitalism as only to make money for stockholders and considers workers as widgets (but that morally you owe the widgets something since they are getting screwed economically). Keep those letters coming!

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If we could get a handle on government wasteful spending and fraud in all areas, there could be more than sufficient funds set aside for QUALIFIED candidates who wish to run for President. There has to be someone in this vast land who is young, brilliant, honest, and unbiased who could turn this country around but just doesn’t have the ridiculous amount of money needed to run. If necessary, new laws regarding this should reflect this needed policy, as these times demand it, for the good of the country and its people.

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If a gun owner is blamed for not locking up a weapon, then why isn’t the justice system blamed for releasing a repeat offender? — Studebaker Hawk

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“And, really, what better way to pay for a single tank of gas than with a bill featuring the head of the man who made it cost that much?” — Jimmy Kimmel