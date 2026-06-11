Owego Readies for Big Boy’s ‘Whistle Stop’

[By Wendy Post]

Last week, officials in Owego, New York, released the street closures associated with Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 steam engine’s “Whistle Stop” while on the first leg of their “250 Years of American Independence and Innovation” tour.

The 1.2 million-pound locomotive will roll into Owego at 10:45 a.m., stopping at the historic Erie Railway Depot, now home to The Turn, a restaurant and golf simulator on Depot Street. The roads surrounding this area will be closed.

The engine is expected to host a “Whistle Stop” at that location, where guests can get a closer look at the massive locomotive, originally built to haul heavy equipment in support of the World War II effort.

In preparation, and with an influx of visitors numbering in the thousands, as estimated by some village officials, street closures and traffic-flow measures were put in place, with streets closing as early as 6 a.m.

As a reminder, street closures in Owego, preceding and during the event, will begin at 6 a.m., including South Depot Street, State Street, John R Street, Commerce Street, and parts of McMaster Street and Central Avenue (near the railroad tracks) will be closed to all vehicles.

All vehicles must be removed from those streets by 7 a.m. Vehicles remaining on the street after 7 a.m. will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

There will be no parking on Erie Street, Paige Street, East Temple Street, and Fox Street. Any vehicles parked on those streets will also be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. The streets are expected to reopen by 1 p.m. on Friday.

In the meantime, merchants in downtown Owego are getting ready for the flow of guests arriving to see the train!

Over at the Early Owego Antique Center, owner Jim Mead has been digging further into the train’s history and its commemorative stop in Owego. He has memorabilia on hand at the EOAC, located prominently at the corner of Lake Street and Main Street in Owego, near the “You Are Here” sign on the building that depicts the marketplace district. Posters feature #4014 and Owego’s extensive railroad history. There are also “OS” backpacks, to be worn on the day of, showing #4014 “On the Sheet” at OG Tower. These are also for sale, with only 150 backpacks available. They are $10 each.

EOAC will also have some “Pick Owego” maps available, highlighting all the things to do in Owego!

Owego Donut & Beer Company, located within walking distance to the tracks where Big Boy #4014 will arrive, is featuring a “Big Boy Frozen Lemonade”

Riverow Book Shop, located on the corner of Front and Lake Street in Owego, has postcards, posters, stickers, and everything a train enthusiast needs to personally record the experience. You are sure to find a book or two as well.

Owego Brewing is opening its doors to train lovers, and All Star Sports, located right next to the tracks on McMaster Street, has Mantel Plaques available to commemorate the event.

Black Cat Gallery is offering train stickers, and other shops are “on board,” offering specials to mark the occasion.

At the Turn Sim, the former historic Erie Railway Depot, owner Nick Riegel announced following the news of the train’s arrival that he set up an event page on social media: “Big Boy 4014 Is Stopping Here.”

He enthusiastically welcomed the train’s visit, detailing the event: “Big Boy 4014 will be stopping at 53 South Depot Street in Owego, and food and beverages will be available both inside and outside.”

“You will be able to walk the parking lot and get an up-close view of the big boy 4014,” Nick wrote in a post on the event page.

Today, Nick doesn’t know how many will arrive, but like others, tomorrow’s numbers will tell.

Rebecca Maffei, Director of Tioga County Tourism, has been putting information out to people near and far about where to go and where to find parking, viewing locations, and more, at www.experiencetioga.com. This is your one-stop shop to find out more about the Big Boy Whistle Stop event. You can also follow Experience Tioga on Facebook.

And be sure to check out all that the local merchants are offering to commemorate this historic moment. If you stop by the EOAC and grab a Pick Owego map, it will help you navigate your visit and your experience.

And don’t forget to come back next week for Owego’s Strawberry Festival. You can learn more about those events and activities at www.owego.org.