Endicott National Guard Airman Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

Air Force Major General Gary Charlton, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Brian Ackley from Endicott, N.Y., and assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, received a promotion on March 4, 2026 to the rank of master sergeant.

Air National Guard promotions are based on an Airman’s overall performance, demonstrated leadership abilities, professionalism, and future development potential.

These promotions recognize the best-qualified Airmen for a career in the New York Air National Guard, according to Charlton.

Air National Guard Citizen Airmen who serve our state and nation are eligible for monthly pay, educational benefits (from the state and federal government), travel across the globe, technical and leadership training, health and dental insurance, and contributions towards retirement programs similar to a 401(k).

For more information about the New York Air National Guard or to contact a recruiter, visit https://dmna.ny.gov/ang/.