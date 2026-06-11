Letter: Things are not looking good for the Democratic Party

Dems are having one of those weeks where you kind of feel bad for them. Not really; it’s actually hilarious. From the “map wars” disaster, losing their coconspirator RINOs in Congress to this humdinger, things aren’t looking good for the Democratic Party.

From all the submissions in the Pennysaver, you would think the left is poised to take control of Congress in 6 months. Not so. Have you looked at the polling numbers for the Democrats and progressives? Just look at the money the Republican National Committee has on hand. Last I saw, they had over $117 million, while the Democratic National Committee is underwater. They have more debt than available funds.

The Democrats’ latest flub might be the best yet. The left is trying so hard to make ICE funding sound scary. The problem is that deporting illegal immigrants is now one of the most popular political issues in the country. Americans watched Biden’s border chaos in horror. All the grisly crime stories, overloaded cities, hotel giveaways, schools and hospitals under pressure, with endless finger-wagging from liberals who live in gated communities.

We certainly should have compassion for those trying to make a better life, but breaking our laws and overstaying visas isn’t the answer.

Americans are tired of it. So when the Democrats hopped on X in an attempt to scare everyone about ICE, it was a spectacular flop. It ended up sounding more like a right-wing ad campaign for more mass deportations.

When they post stuff like “Republicans want to give ICE more money,” they think sane, common-sense voters will gasp in horror.

Instead, people are reading it as: “Good, where do we send more?”

Here’s the post, sent from the official House Democrat X account. House Democrats: Last year, Republicans gave ICE $140 billion. Now, Republicans want to give ICE $70 billion more. Your taxpayer dollars are funding an out-of-control mass deportation machine.

When they post stuff like “Republicans want to give ICE more money,” they think sane, common-sense voters will gasp in horror.

The best part is that Dems are trying to smear the Republicans with an issue that actually makes them look stronger.

Sure, the anti-ICE crowd may make a lot of noise online, but they are not representative of mainstream America. Most normal people understand that countries need borders, laws, enforcement, and consequences for illegal behavior. They don’t hear, “ICE funding,” and say, “Tyranny is coming.”

Instead people are thinking, “Hey, someone is trying to clean up the mess that the uni-party created.”

Sincerely,

Jim Outman

Owego, New York