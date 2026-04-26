Benefit planned for Apalachin resident

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

The public is invited to a benefit for Apalachin resident Jessica Barton on Saturday, May 2, from noon to 4 p.m. at the V.F.W., located at 207 Main St. in Owego.

Jessica’s family welcomes everyone to join them for an afternoon of community and fun as funds are raised for her medical journey.

Jessica, a 1999 Vestal High School graduate and Tioga County native, is currently being treated for Dedifferentiated Endometrial Adenocarcinoma, an aggressive form of uterine cancer.

Jessica is temporarily unable to work and faces a significant financial burden from medical expenses and daily living costs.

The benefit will feature a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and raffle baskets. A 55” x 66” denim rag quilt and an acoustic guitar are just two of many raffles planned.

A pasta dinner will be served. The cost will be $15 for ages 12 and up, and $10 for youth under 12.

Live entertainment will be performed by the band Interchangeable Parts, who perform throughout the Southern Tier and beyond.

Jessica, age 44, received her cancer diagnosis in October of last year. A symptom of the cancer is abnormal bleeding. Jessica explained that after a regular period didn’t stop after three weeks, she became concerned and sought medical help. She had to wait four additional weeks for an appointment with a gynecologist.

A treatment plan was quickly put together after her diagnosis. Jessica had a full hysterectomy in early November, and her first chemotherapy treatment was on New Year’s Eve.

Jessica sighed, “Happy New Year to me,” and added that her regimen of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation started shortly after.

Initially, Jessica was due to receive six doses of chemotherapy scheduled through April, however, the last round in March made her extremely ill. She said, “My body couldn’t handle it. I was so sick, I couldn’t eat or drink,” so the doctors opted for five rounds instead of six.

Next up for Jessica is a six-week round of radiation, slated to start in early May. The radiation will be given Monday through Friday for 15 minutes each day.

Once she experiences how the radiation affects her body, Jessica is hopeful that she will be able to return to work. Her employer, a mail delivery service within Guthrie Lourdes Hospital, has been supportive in holding her job open.

Jessica remarked, “They have been very patient and understanding, and I hope the side effects of the radiation aren’t as significant as the chemo.” She added, “I love my job and want to work again, and it’s better to work than sitting around dwelling about the cancer.”

She further commented that she hopes she can even do her radiation treatment during her daily lunch break.

A familial occurrence for Jessica is that she inherited two genes that were genetically passed down to her. One is Lynch Syndrome, which significantly increases the risk of developing cancer, namely colorectal and endometrial cancers. The other inherited gene is the BRCA gene, which can lead to various cancers such as breast or ovarian.

Both of Jessica’s parents are two-time cancer survivors. Despite the seriousness of her own cancer journey, she managed to chuckle, “I inherited a double dose. My father passed Lynch Syndrome to me, and my mother passed the BRCA gene to me.“

Jessica is grateful for the community’s support and thankful for the love and support from her daughter and family.

A GoFundMe has also been established for Jessica: www.gofundme.com/f/help-jessica-barton-fight-and-heal-from-cancer.