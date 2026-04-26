What’s Happening for the Week of April 26, 2026

What’s Happening – Send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

APRIL

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Worship service, 8 a.m. coffee time, and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly prayer gathering takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate lunch is served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library Board Meeting, every third Tuesday of the month except for August and December, 7 p.m. at the Cady Library, 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call (607) 699-3835.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time changes to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Drum class, Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., at Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

APRIL 1 to MAY 15

Owego America 250 Celebratory Contest for Owego Elementary 3rd to 5th grade students. Enter by submitting one of the following creative products to the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation at 34 1/2 Lake St. in Owego by May 15. 1. Poem; 2. Prose/Essay (max 250 words); 3. Drawing; 4. Painting. The products should be of your own creation and not Al generated and express the theme “Let Freedom Ring: Celebrating America’s Liberty, Justice, Beauty, and Independence.” The contest runs through May 15.

APRIL 21 to JUNE 4

Walk with Ease, 359 Hickories Park Rd., Owego. Every Tuesday and Thursday, 9-10 a.m., starting April 21 through June 4. This supportive 6-week walking series includes gentle stretching and walking to improve your balance, strengthen muscles, and boost overall wellness. Connect with others in a supportive group. Spaces are limited. Preregistration is required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

APRIL 30, MAY 1 and 2

Rummage Sale, Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon with a bag sale, Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal. No early birds, please.

MAY 1

Senior First Friday Program – May Day Flower Baskets and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin. Call to register (607) 625-3333.

Story Time, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. They will have playtime with blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

MAY 2

Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Owego Moose Lodge. Presale tickets (advisable) are available at the lodge, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. In Owego. Proceeds benefit Frank Williams for his cancer treatment.

Bike Fest, 11 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Richford Highland Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 9 a.m., Richford Community Building, Richford. Purpose of the meeting is to elect officers, trustees, and transact cemetery business. All lot owners and interested persons are welcome to attend.

Ham with the trimmings and desserts, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. The cost is a $15 donation.

Benefit for Jessica Barton, noon to 4 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The event will be a pasta dinner: $15 (ages 12 and up), $10 (under 12). There will also be a raffle, bake sale, and silent auction. Live entertainment will be provided by Interchangeable Parts.

Tioga/Nichols Area Lions Club Chinese Auction: Doors open at 6 p.m. The drawing begins at 7 p.m., Nichols Fire Station, West River Road, Nichols. Cards with 25 tickets can be purchased for $2 each. There will be many filled baskets, as well as other items will be up for auction.

Harp Tasting, 2 to 3 p.m., Homer Center for the Arts, 72 S. Main St., Homer. Public welcome. RSVP appreciated to mkbharp@gmail.com.

Star Wars’ May the Fourth Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 4

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

SML Senior Series 2026: Food Sources, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Learn about local food resources, including the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and the Free Farm Stand, and how to access fresh, healthy food.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 5

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 6

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Altar and Rosary Society of St. James Church, Waverly, will hold its annual May Crowning and Living Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church, located at the corner of Chemung and Clark streets, it is handicapped accessible. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

MAY 7 and 8

North Orwell Hall Sportsman Antiques and Trap Show, 34142 Rt. 187, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 9

Owego Rotary Club Plant Bingo fundraiser, VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. VIP tables and open seating tickets are still available. All proceeds directly support Rotary’s youth services programs. For tickets or more information, contact Judy Kip at JUDITHKIP@earthlink.net or visit the Owego Rotary Facebook page.

4th Annual Tom’s World of Toys opens at 10 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m., Route 17C, two miles west of Owego. Tickets are $10 for adults aged 18 and older; $25 for families. The event serves as a scholarship fundraiser for students in Tioga and Broome Counties. Enjoy thousands of toys for all ages. For more information, email chbyouthfoundation37@gmail.com.

Mother’s Day Trinket Tray Workshop, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main Street, Apalachin. Call to register (607) 625-3333.

MAY 10

Mother’s Day Celebration: Bloom and Brunch, 1 croissants, and a non-alcoholic mimosa bar. The cost is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $12 for youth ages five to 10; children under five eat free.

The Newark Valley National Honor Society First Ever CarNival, noon to 4 p.m., Newark Valley High School, Newark Valley. This is a Car Show/ Carnival community event to raise money for community members/ families in need. There will be cars, inflatable games, carnival games, prizes, a DJ, 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, vendors, Lambert’s Snack Shack, TCHill’s Smokin’ BBQ, Mega Moo’s Ice Cream, and much more. Bring a non-perishable food item and be entered to win a $50 Wegman’s gift card. (One entry / food item).

Story Time, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. They will have playtime with blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

MAY 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

SML Senior Series 2026: Fraud and Scams, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Learn how to recognize common scams, protect your personal information, and what to do if you suspect fraud.

Community Monday Lunch: Veterans eat free in honor of Memorial Day, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The suggested donation is $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for adults. There will be a presentation at 12:15 by Ed Nizalowski, and information relating to the role of service members from Northern Tioga in WWII, as well as the role of Tioga County Afro-Americans in both WWI and WWII.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 12

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Fifth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2026 will be held at 12 p.m., in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 13

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

The Athens Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Beeman’s Restaurant, Elmira Street, Athens, Pa. This will be the club’s Mother’s Day luncheon; guests are welcome.

Athens Senior Senior Citizens will meet at Beeman’s restaurant at 11:30 a.m. for the Mother’s Day luncheon. Guests welcome.

MAY 14

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Snacks and Subs, 5 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Gary Cornett will discuss the history of submarines and share sea stories.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Evening Book Club – Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 16

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

MAY 17

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., Windham Township Volunteer Fire Co., 39158 Rt. 187, Rome, Pa.

MAY 18

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 19

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Newark Valley Central School Budget Vote, noon to 8 p.m., High School Auditorium, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 20

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

MAY 21

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club – Mother-Daughter Murder Night by Nina Simon, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 25

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 26

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 27

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 28

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 31

Valley Harmony will be performing a Free Will concert titled “Sweet 16,” 2 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. To benefit CHOW.

JUNE 1

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 2

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

JUNE 3

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 4

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 6

TAC and NYSATA present: Inspiring Thousands with Potluck to follow, 2 to 4 p.m., Cloud Croft Studios – Barn, 1003 Sanford Rd., Owego. After opening, things will remain on display June 7 to 26.

JUNE 8

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9376 for more information.

JUNE 9

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

JUNE 10

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 11

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 15

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 16

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

JUNE 17

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 18

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 22

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JUNE 23

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 24

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 30

Candor Free Library Story Hour, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Enjoy playtime, music and movement, stories, crafts, and snacks.

JULY 1

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JULY 11

Big Flats Coin Club Show, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 45, S. Olcott Rd., Big Flats. Use exit 49 off I-86.

JULY 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

JULY 15

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

SEPTEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

NOVEMBER18

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.