Trout Derby ‘Reels them in’

By Wendy Post

Owego Hose Teams, Inc., in partnership with Tioga County Anglers and Trout Unlimited, held its 7th Annual Trout Derby on Saturday, April 11. The contest for anglers of all ages was held virtually or by checking in at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street.

The event, according to the Hose Teams, was a success, with the BBQ selling out and winners awarded.

Congratulations to Trout Derby winners Michael Kolanda, with a 20-inch brown trout, and Phil Ryan, with a 15-inch brook trout.

According to Hose Team member Patrick Gavin, Hose Racers from the 1960s through today volunteered to make the event a success.

Funds raised will go toward a new pump at the Baker Fireman’s Fountain.

To learn how you can support the Owego Hose Teams and their efforts, visit owegohoseteams.com.