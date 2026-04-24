Trout Derby ‘Reels them in’

Trout Derby ‘Reels them in’Hose Racers from the 1960s until today, on the work detail for the April 11 Trout Derby. (Hose Teams Photo)

Posted By: psadvert April 24, 2026

By Wendy Post

Owego Hose Teams, Inc., in partnership with Tioga County Anglers and Trout Unlimited, held its 7th Annual Trout Derby on Saturday, April 11. The contest for anglers of all ages was held virtually or by checking in at Croton Hose Co. #3 Fire Station on Talcott Street. 

Trout Derby ‘Reels them in’

Pictured is Phil Ryan alongside Hose Team member Patrick Gavin with his 15-inch brook trout. (Hose Teams Photo)

The event, according to the Hose Teams, was a success, with the BBQ selling out and winners awarded.

Trout Derby ‘Reels them in’

Pictured with Hose Team member Patrick Gavin is Michael Kolanda with his 20-inch brown trout. (Hose Teams Photo)

Congratulations to Trout Derby winners Michael Kolanda, with a 20-inch brown trout, and Phil Ryan, with a 15-inch brook trout. 

Trout Derby ‘Reels them in’According to Hose Team member Patrick Gavin, Hose Racers from the 1960s through today volunteered to make the event a success. 

Funds raised will go toward a new pump at the Baker Fireman’s Fountain.

Trout Derby ‘Reels them in’

The chicken is ready! (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

To learn how you can support the Owego Hose Teams and their efforts, visit owegohoseteams.com. 

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