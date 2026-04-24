Tioga County Rural Ministry to Host DIY Laundry Detergent Class

Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM) recently announced an upcoming community workshop focused on sustainable, budget-friendly home care. On Thursday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m., TCRM will host a hands-on class teaching participants how to manufacture their own, scent-free laundry detergent.

In an era of rising household costs, this workshop aims to provide families with a practical solution to reduce monthly expenses while avoiding the harsh chemicals and fragrances often found in commercial products. Participants will receive step-by-step instruction and all necessary raw materials to create a high-quality, effective detergent.

Each attendee will leave the session with enough supplies to produce approximately six to 12 months of detergent, depending on the size of their household and the frequency of use.

“Our goal is to empower our neighbors with skills that offer both financial relief and a healthier home environment,” said Galen Morehead, Outreach Services Director at TCRM. “Laundry detergent is a recurring expense that many families struggle to keep up with. By teaching people how to make a scent-free, effective alternative for a fraction of the retail cost, we are helping them stretch their hard-earned dollars much further.”

The class is designed for individuals of all experience levels. Because supplies are provided, pre-registration is required to ensure adequate materials are available for everyone. Sign-ups will end on May 1.

For more information or to sign up for the class, please contact Tioga County Rural Ministry at (607) 687-3021 or visit them at 146 Central Ave. in Owego.