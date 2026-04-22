Gail’s Tails

[By Gail Ghinger]

Welcome Spring! Gail has drawn the winners for her cat raffle. The Mother’s Day raffle starts this week.

My name is Tammy. I am Theo’s sister from the Halstead development. I was just spayed and got all my shots.

I am not liking being in a kennel. I lived outside with my family, so being inside is new to me.

I do like getting stroked down my back. I think I would do well with older kids or adults. I need time to get used to being an indoor cat.

If you want me or my brother Theo, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Enjoy this warm weather.

Donations can be made at Scott Smith and Son on Delphine Street or at the Redemption Center on Fifth Avenue in Owego.