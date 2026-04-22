TOI’s Family Health Clinic to host Guthrie Lourdes Mobile Mammography Van

The Guthrie Lourdes “Mammo on the Move” Mobile Mammography Van will be at TOI’s Family Health Clinic, located at 110 Central Ave. in Owego, on Thursday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Women can receive digital mammograms and educational guidance in a caring, supportive environment.

You are eligible for breast screening using the van if you are age 40 or older, have no current breast problems or symptoms, have no history of breast surgery, or had a biopsy over one year ago with benign results and no further problems.

You do not have to be a Guthrie Lourdes patient, and your results can be sent to the health care provider of your choice. Insured and uninsured women are welcome. No referral is needed.

Appointments may be made by calling (607) 798-5723. To find out if you are eligible for low- or no-cost screenings, call the Cancer Services Program at (607) 778-3900.

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Family Health Clinic also provides confidential and compassionate family planning, women’s health care, wellness education, and walk-in health services. They offer a sliding scale fee based on income and household size. Walk-ins are welcome and same-day appointments are often available.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (607) 687-5333 or visit www.tiogaopp.org/family-planning.