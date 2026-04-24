A Sure Sign of Spring; Daffodil Festival returns to Candor on April 25

[By Wendy Post]

A sure sign of spring is the return of Candor’s Daffodil Festival. Inspired by the Daffodil Daze at the Zamoiski home in Candor, this year’s festival, which takes place at the Candor Ball Park on the corner of McCarty Street and Spencer Avenue, will be held on April 25. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Hosted by the Candor Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by area businesses, the event will feature over 100 vendors set up with everything from handmade crafts and antiques to local goods. There will be food trucks as well as live music. There will also be activities at Side Hill Acres Goat Farm, located just down the road.

For kids and families, there will be an area with bounce houses, games, and a hayride. Most of all, there will be daffodils. Not only will they be scattered around the venue, offering a sign of spring, but they will also be in bloom at the Zamoiski home, located at 292 Candor Hill Rd.

The Zamoiski family has planted over 50,000 daffodils, and their beauty can be seen during the family’s Daffodil Daze, which runs as a separate effort through May 3.

To learn more about the April 25 festival at the ballfield, visit http://www.candornychamber.org/daffodil-festival.html. There, you will find a list of vendors, sponsors, and an updated map and lineup for music entertainment. You can also find a list of frequently asked questions.