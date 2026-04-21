Waverly CSD Launches First Student-Led Farmers Market of the Year

The Waverly Central School District recently announced the launch of its first student-led Wolverine Trading Post of the year, a hands-on market experience run entirely by students. Things kick off on Wednesday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chemung Innovation Center, located at 71 North Ave. In Chemung, New York.

This engaging event features the Waverly FFA Chapter and Agriculture Program, Peyton’s Closet (the school’s student-run thrift store), and the Wolverine Community Cupboard (a food pantry open to the local community). Community members are invited to explore the market, support student projects, and discover unique products and services.

“Our students are thrilled to lead this market,” said Miranda Palmer, Ag Teacher with Waverly CSD. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for them to connect with the community, apply their learning, and share their talents in a real-world setting.”

The Wolverine Trading Post promises fun, learning, and unique finds for everyone. Join them and help make this first market of the year a memorable experience.