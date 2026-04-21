Harp Tasting event taking place at Homer Center for the Arts on May 2

Have you ever heard the heavenly sounds of a harp and wondered how you could learn more about this beautiful instrument? There are many, many styles and sizes of harps, from a simple small harp to the large harps in an orchestra.

Harps are made of wood, and colorful electric harps are made of synthetic materials. And, harps are played in genres including Classical, Jazz, Pop, Celtic, and therapeutic music.

The Central New York Chapter (CNY) of the American Harp Association (AHS) would like to introduce you to the harp by holding a Harp Tasting. Come and taste the sounds of different harps at the Homer Center for the Arts on May 2. Listen and view a lineup of multiple harp styles. Hear the different tones of the harp – clear, shimmering, crisp, mellow, bright, dark – then vote on your favorite harp.

Guests attending can ask harpists questions and try playing a harp themselves. Those who are young in both age and spirit are particularly encouraged to join.

The CNY/AHS was founded by the late Ruth Papalia and Barbara Irish to promote the harp and its music. Ruth Papalia resided in Cortland, while her husband, Tony Papalia, was a faculty member at SUNY Cortland. Barbara Irish lived in Ithaca and played the harp at Ithaca College and Cornell events.

Open to the public; students are encouraged to attend. The event will take place at the Homer Center for the Arts Community Room on May 2 from 2-3 p.m. The suggested donation is $5, students are free. Refreshments will be served, and walk-ins are welcome.

RSVP to mkbharp@gmail.com. You can also learn more at www.facebook.com/CNYAHS.