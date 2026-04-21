New York State Police continue to search for leads in 45-year-old homicide case

[By Wendy Post]

The New York State Police are renewing efforts in the ongoing investigation into the homicide of Barry G. Marquart, a case that has remained unsolved for more than 45 years. According to the state police, investigators continue to actively review evidence and pursue leads in an effort to bring justice to Barry Marquart and his family.

As part of this renewed investigative push, the New York State Police are asking the public to take a closer look at a composite sketch developed in 1980 of a person of interest believed to be connected to this case. The individual in the sketch is described as a white male who would have been in his 20’s or 30’s in 1980, 5-foot-ten-inches tall, and between 140 and 160 lbs. He would have been in the Binghamton area in November 1980.

The individual is not currently considered a suspect, according to the state police; however, he has never been publicly identified and may have critical information related to the investigation.

Investigators are also urging anyone who may recognize the individual depicted in the sketch or who may have information regarding Barry Marquart’s death to come forward. The police emphasized that even seemingly minor details could be significant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (607) 561-7400 and ask to leave a message with Major Crimes.

According to early reports, Barry Marquart, an Oneonta native, was reported missing on Nov. 9, 1980, by his father. At the time, Marquart was 30-years old and living in Binghamton with a roommate who reported not seeing him for two days, according to police.

Marquart’s vehicle was later located at a rest area off Interstate 81 in the town of Dickinson. His body was subsequently discovered in the Chenango River, approximately 500 feet behind the rest area. An autopsy determined the cause of death was drowning but also indicated that he sustained injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to his head and face.

Marquart’s wallet was later located in Otsiningo Park, and his watch was missing when he was found.

The police added, of the case, “The New York State Police remain committed to seeking justice in this case and encourage the public to share information to help generate new leads.”