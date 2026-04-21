Letter: Trump’s Anti-Environmental Policies

In April 2026, Trump announced plans to decimate our country’s forest resources. According to the Sierra Club (April 2, 2026), Trump finalized rules to fast-track approval of logging, mining, drilling, road building, and other projects in America’s national forests by eliminating public participation requirements for environmental reviews. He also canceled public notices and comments on federal bird flu responses and wildlife-killing activities. Environmental reviews required under the National Environmental Policy Act are often the only way people can get information and provide input on the thousands of projects proposed each year on public lands.

Our forest lands are one of the country’s greatest resources and are critical to environmental health. Claiming these natural resources are expendable, this Republican Administration has long sought to log, mine, and pillage national lands. These actions will further worsen the environment and put people at risk by threatening air and water quality, increasing harmful chemical exposure, and worsening global warming (The Guardian, January 30, 2026).

Trump has consistently shown a preference to scale back environmental protections to pad corporate profits. He and his regime consistently put Americans last when it comes to protecting our health and wellbeing.

Sincerely,

Rosanne Van Wie

Waverly, N.Y.