Opening Day for Owego Little League Set for April 25

[By Wendy Post]

On April 11, a “Work Bee” cleanup effort took place at the Owego Little League Fields in preparation for opening day, scheduled for April 25. Now in its 74th year of offering baseball to youth free of charge, the games continue thanks to community supporters.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m., with the lineup starting at 8 a.m. in front of the Owego Police Department, followed by opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. at Hyde Park and games beginning at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/OwegoLL/ or owegolittleleague.com.