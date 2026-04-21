Opening Day for Owego Little League Set for April 25

Opening Day for Owego Little League Set for April 25Photo from an April 11 Work Bee at Hyde Park, located at the end of George Street. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Posted By: psadvert April 21, 2026

[By Wendy Post]

On April 11, a “Work Bee” cleanup effort took place at the Owego Little League Fields in preparation for opening day, scheduled for April 25. Now in its 74th year of offering baseball to youth free of charge, the games continue thanks to community supporters.

Opening Day for Owego Little League Set for April 25

Photo from an April 11 Work Bee at Hyde Park, located at the end of George Street. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m., with the lineup starting at 8 a.m. in front of the Owego Police Department, followed by opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. at Hyde Park and games beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Opening Day for Owego Little League Set for April 25

Photo from an April 11 Work Bee at Hyde Park, located at the end of George Street. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/OwegoLL/ or owegolittleleague.com.

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