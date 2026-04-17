New York sounds the alarm for volunteers; FASNY kicks off statewide recruitment weekend in Owego

[By Wendy Post]

On Tuesday, fire department officials and local volunteers kicked off a statewide recruitment effort at Owego’s Fire Department on North Avenue. With members of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York arriving to help start the initiative, the importance and need for volunteer firefighters were emphasized as members prepared for RecruitNY Weekend, taking place April 18 and 19 at approximately 300 fire stations across New York State, to include Owego.

According to Eugene Perry Jr., President of FASNY, many departments are facing challenges with recruitment; throughout the state, those numbers have dropped over the years by about 32%. Today, he noted, about 80,000 volunteers keep their communities safe.

“RecruitNY Weekend” is an effort in which departments will open their doors and introduce the world of firefighting, as well as highlight the community service aspects and the camaraderie experienced by its members.

“This is an event to connect fire companies with volunteers,” said Perry, who additionally noted that volunteers have resulted in $4 billion in savings for New York residents, and added, “It would cost about $4.7 billion to replace the volunteers.”

On April 18, a number of departments are participating, to include OFD, at 87 North Ave. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire department on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin will open from noon to 3 p.m.; Campville’s station on 17C in Endicott will open its doors from noon to 2 p.m.; and the Village of Spencer Fire Department at 41 N. Main St. will hold their recruitment event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The departments will have demonstrations, information, and activities to welcome the community.

In Broome County, according to firefighter Rob Brady, there will be activities included at the high schools on Friday, and departments in Endwell, Port Crane, Conklin, Whitney Point, and Chenango Bridge will hold recruitment events. You can find the participants and more information online at https://fireinyou.org/recruitny/.

“We do so much more than fires,” said Brady, a firefighter from Endwell who also serves as president of the Broome County Firefighters’ Association.

Dave Ritz, from the Apalachin Fire Department, and others reflected on their own volunteerism as officials readied for the press conference on Tuesday in Owego.

Ritz, who began firefighting at the age of 16, has served the Apalachin community for 36 years, and he also served for 15 years in Endwell. His father was a firefighter, so when Ritz reflects on his own volunteerism, he sees generational, and he sees community.

Kaleb Ellis, who volunteers for OFD, signed up in 2015-16. Ellis said he is involved in interior firefighting and likes to serve as a mentor to new recruits coming in.

“My service is generational,” said Ellis, whose family members have served and are serving.

“I like serving the community; being a protector feels good,” he added.

Patrick Gavin, who serves as president of the Central New York Firefighters Association and is a longtime member of OFD, addressed guests at Tuesday’s kick-off and described some of the earlier years, along with the changes and challenges that departments are facing.

Gavin’s roots in firefighting are deep. On Gavin’s mom’s side of the family (Baker / Pianosi), he was able to trace their service back to 1853; on his dad’s side, 1945.

Gavin described how, back in those days, the community used buckets. “They would gather, and that is how they would fight a fire,” said Gavin, with some chuckling at the thought of how long it would take to extinguish the flames in this fashion.

Now, departments have trucks, but they need people to keep them running. That is the purpose of RecruitNY.

In the 1980s, OFD, according to Gavin, had about 500 volunteer members. In the 1990s, that number had declined to 300. Six years ago, the number of volunteers was around 150; today, that number is about 100.

“If you drive a truck, we need you; if you have financial skills, we need you,” said Gavin.

In 2028, OFD will celebrate 200 years of serving the community, and Gavin stated, “We want to keep it that way.”

The good news, as well, is that even though the volunteer numbers have declined, Owego is seeing growth. According to Mike Hopkins, the OFD Deputy Fire Chief, the department recently saw ten new members sign on, and they hope to gain more.

“There is a place for everyone in firefighting,” said Hopkins.

Village of Owego Trustee Terri Van Hall, who attended Tuesday’s conference for Mayor Michael Baratta, emphasized the importance of “service above self,” and stated of the volunteers, “Flood, fire, or accident, they are there.”

Established in 2011, RecruitNY is a joint undertaking by the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York, the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs, the Association of Fire Districts of New York State, the Volunteer Fire Police Association of the State of New York, and the County Fire Coordinators Association of the State of New York.

For a list of fire departments participating in RecruitNY Weekend, visit www.recruitny.org.