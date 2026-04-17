New York sounds the alarm for volunteers; FASNY kicks off statewide recruitment weekend in Owego

New York sounds the alarm for volunteers; FASNY kicks off statewide recruitment weekend in OwegoPictured from left at Tuesday’s kickoff conference in Owego for RecruitNY Weekend are Dave Ritz, Apalachin FD; Rob Brady, Endwell FD, and President of the Broome County Firefighters’ Association; Patrick Gavin, president of the Central New York Firefighters Association and OFD Co. #3 member; Mike Hopkins, OFD Deputy Fire Chief; Eugene Perry, President of the Firefighters of the State of New York; Mike Smith, Southport FD; Charle Olmstead, OFD 1st Assistant Fire Chief; Mark Barber, OFD; Earl Hartman, OFD Co. #3; Carl Jones, OFD Co. #4; Polly Jones, OFD Co. #4; and Terry Van Hall, Village of Owego Trustee. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert April 17, 2026

[By Wendy Post]

On Tuesday, fire department officials and local volunteers kicked off a statewide recruitment effort at Owego’s Fire Department on North Avenue. With members of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York arriving to help start the initiative, the importance and need for volunteer firefighters were emphasized as members prepared for RecruitNY Weekend, taking place April 18 and 19 at approximately 300 fire stations across New York State, to include Owego. 

According to Eugene Perry Jr., President of FASNY, many departments are facing challenges with recruitment; throughout the state, those numbers have dropped over the years by about 32%. Today, he noted, about 80,000 volunteers keep their communities safe. 

New York sounds the alarm for volunteers; FASNY kicks off statewide recruitment weekend in Owego

Eugene Perry, President of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, addresses the guests and media present at Tuesday’s kickoff event for RecruitNY Weekend, which takes place on April 18 and 19 at approximately 300 fire departments across New York State. (Photo by Wendy Post)

“RecruitNY Weekend” is an effort in which departments will open their doors and introduce the world of firefighting, as well as highlight the community service aspects and the camaraderie experienced by its members.

“This is an event to connect fire companies with volunteers,” said Perry, who additionally noted that volunteers have resulted in $4 billion in savings for New York residents, and added, “It would cost about $4.7 billion to replace the volunteers.”

New York sounds the alarm for volunteers; FASNY kicks off statewide recruitment weekend in Owego

Mike Hopkins, OFD Deputy Fire Chief, talks to guests about the importance of volunteers during a RecruitNY Weekend kickoff conference held on Tuesday in Owego. (Photo by Wendy Post)

On April 18, a number of departments are participating, to include OFD, at 87 North Ave. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire department on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin will open from noon to 3 p.m.; Campville’s station on 17C in Endicott will open its doors from noon to 2 p.m.; and the Village of Spencer Fire Department at 41 N. Main St. will hold their recruitment event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The departments will have demonstrations, information, and activities to welcome the community.

New York sounds the alarm for volunteers; FASNY kicks off statewide recruitment weekend in Owego

From left, Rob Brady, Rob Brady, Endwell FD, and President of the Broome County Firefighters’ Association, and Dave Ritz, Apalachin FD, are pictured inside the bay at the fire station in Owego on Tuesday, during the kickoff for the RecruitNY Weekend of activities set for April 18 and 19 at various departments around New York State. (Photo by Wendy Post)

In Broome County, according to firefighter Rob Brady, there will be activities included at the high schools on Friday, and departments in Endwell, Port Crane, Conklin, Whitney Point, and Chenango Bridge will hold recruitment events. You can find the participants and more information online at https://fireinyou.org/recruitny/.

“We do so much more than fires,” said Brady, a firefighter from Endwell who also serves as president of the Broome County Firefighters’ Association.

Dave Ritz, from the Apalachin Fire Department, and others reflected on their own volunteerism as officials readied for the press conference on Tuesday in Owego. 

Ritz, who began firefighting at the age of 16, has served the Apalachin community for 36 years, and he also served for 15 years in Endwell. His father was a firefighter, so when Ritz reflects on his own volunteerism, he sees generational, and he sees community.

Kaleb Ellis, who volunteers for OFD, signed up in 2015-16. Ellis said he is involved in interior firefighting and likes to serve as a mentor to new recruits coming in.

“My service is generational,” said Ellis, whose family members have served and are serving.

“I like serving the community; being a protector feels good,” he added.

Patrick Gavin, who serves as president of the Central New York Firefighters Association and is a longtime member of OFD, addressed guests at Tuesday’s kick-off and described some of the earlier years, along with the changes and challenges that departments are facing.

New York sounds the alarm for volunteers; FASNY kicks off statewide recruitment weekend in Owego

Patrick Gavin, president of the Central New York Firefighters Association and OFD Co. #3 member, is pictured next to a bench installed by the Steamer House on North Avenue that honors his father, Stephen Gavin, who died in the line of duty in 2003. Patrick was instrumental in building the Steamer House and restoring the department’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine, which is returning this year. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Gavin’s roots in firefighting are deep. On Gavin’s mom’s side of the family (Baker / Pianosi), he was able to trace their service back to 1853; on his dad’s side, 1945. 

Gavin described how, back in those days, the community used buckets. “They would gather, and that is how they would fight a fire,” said Gavin, with some chuckling at the thought of how long it would take to extinguish the flames in this fashion.

Now, departments have trucks, but they need people to keep them running. That is the purpose of RecruitNY.

In the 1980s, OFD, according to Gavin, had about 500 volunteer members. In the 1990s, that number had declined to 300. Six years ago, the number of volunteers was around 150; today, that number is about 100.

“If you drive a truck, we need you; if you have financial skills, we need you,” said Gavin.

New York sounds the alarm for volunteers; FASNY kicks off statewide recruitment weekend in Owego

Pictured, long-time volunteer Tommy Mundt, who ran the Owego squad for over 50 years, stopped by Tuesday’s conference to kick off RecruitNY Weekend prior to a trip to the North Country. (Photo by Wendy Post)

In 2028, OFD will celebrate 200 years of serving the community, and Gavin stated, “We want to keep it that way.”

The good news, as well, is that even though the volunteer numbers have declined, Owego is seeing growth. According to Mike Hopkins, the OFD Deputy Fire Chief, the department recently saw ten new members sign on, and they hope to gain more.

“There is a place for everyone in firefighting,” said Hopkins.

Village of Owego Trustee Terri Van Hall, who attended Tuesday’s conference for Mayor Michael Baratta, emphasized the importance of “service above self,” and stated of the volunteers, “Flood, fire, or accident, they are there.”

New York sounds the alarm for volunteers; FASNY kicks off statewide recruitment weekend in Owego

The FASNY patch includes all of the elements of firefighting. Owego’s own Frank Baker, whom the fountain was built in memory of, founded the Central New York Firefighters Association and was instrumental in forming FASNY. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Established in 2011, RecruitNY is a joint undertaking by the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York, the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs, the Association of Fire Districts of New York State, the Volunteer Fire Police Association of the State of New York, and the County Fire Coordinators Association of the State of New York.

For a list of fire departments participating in RecruitNY Weekend, visit www.recruitny.org.  

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