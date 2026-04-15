Brush pick up announced in the Town of Owego

The Town of Owego Highway Department will pick up brush this year beginning April 27 and through May 4. In a press release, Mark Clark, the Town of Owego Highway Superintendent, noted that pickup times will be random during this timeframe due to scheduling for other road projects.

The department reminds Town of Owego residents of the following guidelines: tree branches only from your yard; branches can’t be any larger than 6-inches in diameter or longer than 8-feet in length.

Residents should place branches neatly along the curb/roadside in front of their home; no brush from lot clearing will be picked up. Brush from contractors or landscapers will not be collected. Large piles must be approved due to time constraints for pickup.

The following items will not be accepted and will not be picked up: tree trunks; roots; clippings from lawns, flowerbeds, or vegetable gardens; thorny brush, small twigs, and large-diameter logs.