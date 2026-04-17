Grand Opening of new exhibits set for April 17 at TCHS

On April 17, from 6-8 p.m., a grand opening to unveil the new exhibits at the Tioga County Historical Society will take place at the 110 Front St. Museum.

This brand-new suite of exhibits, each created in honor of the 250th anniversary of Tioga County, will be introduced. There will be music, refreshments, and shared history. This event is free and open to the public.

Featured Exhibits

Through All the Gloom I Can See the Rays of Ravishing Light and Glory – America’s 250th — History and Celebration: Serving as the museum’s main exhibit, this expansive gallery traces the story of America from Indigenous peoples through the year 1827. Visitors will experience the early cultural foundations, pivotal moments, and local connections that shaped both the nation and Tioga County.

Designed as a commemorative centerpiece of the nation’s Centennial, Sesquicentennial, and Bicentennial, this exhibit honors America’s celebrations with depth and reflection.

Down Every By-Way: The Post Office in Tioga County

This exhibit explores the essential role of postal routes, rural delivery, and communication networks throughout Tioga County’s history. From early mail carriers navigating rugged terrain to the development of community post offices, visitors will discover how these pathways connected neighbors, businesses, and families for generations.

A Glimpse in Time: An 1827 Home

Step inside a faithful recreation of a Tioga County home as it would have appeared in 1827. This intimate, immersive exhibit highlights domestic life, material culture, and the everyday experiences of early county residents—offering an authentic look at how families lived, worked, and gathered two centuries ago.

Our Roaring Twenties: Owego in 1927

This lively exhibit transports visitors to the vibrant world of Owego in 1927. Through objects, photos, stories, and community memories, guests can explore the excitement, energy, and cultural change that defined the era—from downtown life to local celebrations and innovations that shaped the decade.

Quilts of Celebration

A tribute to craft, memory, and community, this exhibit showcases bicentennial quilts created to honor moments of collective pride; signature quilts representing families, friendships, and local groups; and additional quilts celebrating the history, artistry, and people of Tioga County. Together, these works form a colorful tapestry of remembrance and identity.

The Historical Society warmly welcomes residents, families, visitors, and history enthusiasts to this special opening night. Enjoy live music, light refreshments, and the chance to explore powerful stories that reflect our County’s past and inspire our shared future.

For more information, you can contact the museum by calling (607) 687-2460 or visiting www.tiogahistory.org.