‘Today Is Going To Be My Peaceful Day’ – When at peace with the world within you, the world becomes a beautiful place to live in

By Sister Chirya —

We have to be mindful. We have been too busy chasing things in the outside world. We have forgotten peace with so many distractions around us in this world. We didn’t even have time to see our breath going in and out. We breathe like robots waiting for the last moment of our lives. By multitasking, we have been doing one thing while doing another thing at the same time. We lose our concentration. We react like a machine and cannot manage our emotions.

Mentally, visibly, and verbally, we have been separating ourselves for so long. We are like two pieces of rock. We fight and suffer as our lives have been broken into so many pieces. Instead we should fight one thing, Our Mind. Mind is more important than anything else, but we are holding on to anger, hatred, and all bad habits. We continue to think about them over and over, and we suffer.

Learn to love your mind. Give your mind something to do and tell it, “Today is going to be my peaceful day.” Continue every day to tell the universe this, and no one can mess up your day.

Change starts with the self. People have different mindsets. Don’t try to change anyone but change oneself. Continue your various religions. Yet we all have one religion of peace, compassion, and loving-kindness. Emerge these spiritual values in your mind daily. Practice without any expectations of the outcome.

“Our deepest hope is that this peace has started to shine a little brighter in everyone we’ve encountered, leaving a soft light in every heart long after we’ve walked by. Thank you for opening your hearts to us.” (Message from the Monks)

Peace. It does not mean to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble, or hard work. It means to be in the midst of those things and still be calm in your heart. With the controlling and ruling power of your mind, finish all wastage. Only have thoughts you want to have. When your mind is happy, you will share this happiness with your mind.

Become a constant master of the self; rule the mind and do not be influenced by your physical senses. This wastage of time and thoughts will finish. Be intense effort makers and fill yourself with power. Then in the future, powerful thoughts and powerful time will spread into the atmosphere. The more attention you have through your focus on this, the more God, the Supreme Being, will give you attention. (You can view the WCNC life-changing speech at https://youtu.be/JmNQfiIArc8?si=dVonnNhF_shnCmGQ.)

(Local Contact: bkchirya@gmail.com. For retreats and classes, register at www.peacevillageretreat.org or by calling [589] 518-5000. Internationally, visit www.bkwsu.org.)