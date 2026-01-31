Candor Free Library Elects New Board Members, Sets 2026 Calendar

At their Jan. 14 annual meeting, members of the Candor Free Library Association elected two new members to serve on the Board of Trustees: Linda Kacapyr and Angie Malone. They join Sue Gray, who was reelected, for a three-year term ending in 2029.

The Candor Free Library Board of Trustees also set their meeting schedule for 2026. Board meetings are usually held on the second Wednesday of the month, except for the upcoming month of March.

Meetings are held at the Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Dates for 2026 meetings will be: Feb. 11, March 18, April 8, May 13, June 10, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, and Nov. 11.

The board has scheduled no meetings in July, August, or December. If a meeting is canceled or rescheduled due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, a notice will be posted on the library’s Facebook page as well as at the library.

Candor residents interested in serving as library trustees are encouraged to pick up an application at the circulation desk.