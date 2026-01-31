Contributed by the Tioga County Public Health Department —

Make yourself a priority this year, and take charge of your health! One small step you can take is scheduling preventive screenings and wellness exams!

Preventative screenings include cancer screenings like mammograms or colonoscopies, heart and cardiovascular screenings like blood pressure checks and cholesterol screenings, as well as screenings for chronic conditions and infectious diseases.

Annual wellness visits or physicals, routine immunizations, dental and vision exams, and mental health check-ins also fall into preventive screenings/care.

In Tioga County, preventive screening rates tend to be higher than the New York State rate; however, based on our rates of cancer and chronic disease, there is still work to be done. It’s important to speak with your primary care provider to determine what preventive screenings and wellness actions you should take based on your age and risk factors.

Preventive visits and screenings are crucial because they can identify potential health risks before they become serious. Many preventive services are covered by insurance plans, including Medicare, when provided by an in-network doctor. There are also many low- and no-cost options for those without insurance coverage.

By catching health concerns early, they can help prevent serious disease, improve quality of life, and reduce health care costs.

To learn more about preventive screenings and what you might be due for, visit www.cdc.gov/chronic-disease/prevention/preventive-care.html.