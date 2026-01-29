Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Brrrrr…. is it cold out or what? My name is Sunny, and I am so glad I’m not living outside anymore with my mom and siblings.

In early October, Gail got a call from a public servant who lives in Owego to come pick up a mom and five kittens. When Gail arrived, she got our mom with no problem, but when she asked where the kittens were, she was told we were adult cats. Gail was in shock, expecting to take home little ones.

We had to be caught, which took over an hour in the old abandoned house. But somehow, Gail made room for all of us. We were full of fleas and were pretty feral, not having human contact except for feedings.

My sister Misty, as you saw recently, trusted people first, and she just got adopted. This was great for her, so now I have hope that I’ll get adopted next.

I was pretty sick in the beginning with a virus, but Gail got me to the vet and got medicine for me to take every day. After five days, I felt a lot better, and then in two weeks, I was all better. Now I feel great.

My mom will probably be next to be adopted. I look just like her; her name is Merry. If you want to give me a home, I am neutered and have all my shots. Call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

You can help with our vet bills and food by donating your cans to the Redemption Center in Owego. Thank you.