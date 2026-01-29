Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 12, 2026, property located at 797 Lisle Rd., Town of Owego, from Caleb Scepaniak to Jason Muchow for $230,000.

On Jan. 12, 2026, property located at 47 Mill St., Town of Richford, from Margaret Underwood by POA, Barbara Pinder as POA, and Patricia Armitage as POA to Lillian Hoffmier for $20,000.

On Jan. 12, 2026, property located at 7 William St., Town of Spencer, from Jessica Canepa to Robert Teeter and Nicole Castrenze for $196,100.

On Jan. 13, 2026, property located at 170 Railroad Ave., Village of Spencer, from Anthony Ciappa to Justin and Jessica Carr for $400,000.

On Jan. 14, 2026, property located at 2 Azalea Dr., Town of Owego, from Donna Spearman to Zachary and Victoria Tompkins for $290,000.

On Jan. 14, 2026, property located at 124 Cornell Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from TDR Homes LLC to Allison and Sean Coddington Jr. for $275,000.

On Jan. 14, 2026, property located at 9 Canterbury Dr., Town of Owego, from Lillian Doane to Kristen Mcguire, Walter and Philip Doane, and Denise McCarthy for $28,996.

On Jan. 14, 2026, property located at 9 Canterbury Dr., Town of Owego, from Kristen Mcguire, Walter and Philip Doane, and Denise McCarthy to Melissa Osterholt for $200,999.

On Jan. 14, 2026, property located at 21 Logan Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Alexander Rimbey Sr. to Joshua Bailey for $205,000.

On Jan. 15, 2026, property located at 1859 Stanton Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Amber Oliver to Christopher Martin for $115,000.

On Jan. 15, 2026, property located at 8786 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Dane Cornell by Agent and Holly Cornell Ind. and as Agent for $417,500.

On Jan. 15, 2026, property located at 403 East Berkshire Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Kirstin Keener to Eli and Henry Speicher for $90,000.

On Jan. 15, 2026, property located at 562 Ross Hill Rd., Tioga, from Michael and Cathy Lanning to Tyler Hanford for $212,000.