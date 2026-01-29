Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 5, 2026 through Jan. 11, 2026 there were 193 calls for service, four traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to five motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Michael A. Rose, 38, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass in the third degree (misdemeanor). Rose was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on Own Recognizance pending further court proceedings.

Dakota K. Hawley, 23, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), Front Windshield Not Transparent (Violation), and Improper Left Turn (Violation) following a traffic stop on Main Street. Hawley was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.