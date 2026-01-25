What’s Happening for the week of January 25, 2026

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m. followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly gathering for prayer takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email to cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

JANUARY 24

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Sterling Silver Workshop, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Create your own hand-forged hook and eye bracelet. No experience needed.

STEAM Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Make a snowflake salt painting, create a snowstorm in a jar, and build a marshmallow igloo. For all ages.

JANUARY 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Game Adventure Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The tabletop gaming club meets on the 2nd and 4th Monday from 5-7 p.m. Game Adventure Club is for adults and children ages 13 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

Valley Chorus May Spring Concerts sign-ups, 6 p.m.; singing at 6:30 p.m. in the Kevin Doherty Music Room at Waverly High School.

Spencer Library Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer. Refreshments will be served.

JANUARY 27

Gentle Yoga and Tea, 10 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Piloting a gentle yoga and tea program designed for anyone looking for slow, supportive movement and community connection. This is chair friendly, beginner friendly, and adaptable for a wide range of ages, bodies, and abilities. No yoga experience is needed. Drop in; donation-based.

International Cuisine Day, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The menu includes a Korean Barbecue Bowl. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7.

Comic Book Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them to talk about your favorite comics, manga, anime, and movies. For ages 14 and up. Call (570) 888-7117 for more information.

JANUARY 29

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Open Paint Night, 6;30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Canvas and paints are provided, or feel free to bring your own. Free Will donations are appreciated.

JANUARY 30

Stories, songs, and a craft; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week, they will read stories about snowmen. There will be playtime with blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

JANUARY 31

Climate-Friendly Potluck, noon, First Presbyterian Union Church, entrance on 11 Temple St., Owego. Meat-free dishes welcome.

FEBRUARY 1

Sunday Community Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Pancakes, ham, bacon, a variety of quiches, cheesy potatoes, and baked goods.

FEBRUARY 3

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon meeting, covered dish supper at 6 p.m., free program on “Winter Birds at your Feeder” by Bill Ostrander at 7:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. More information may be found at www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org or by calling (607) 425-7426.

FEBRUARY 5

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience is necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

FEBRUARY 6

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Smokey Legend BBQ, 4 to 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

Breakfast at the Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. In Owego, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Breakfast includes steak and eggs, and home fries. Cost is a $9 donation.

FEBRUARY 8

Sip and Paint with Nerissa, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. All materials will be provided. Suggested donation is $30.

FEBRUARY 9

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.Features homemade ziti, salad, and dessert. A $5 donation is suggested for adults. Nutrition Educator Eliza Cook will be a guest speaker.

Chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 S. Main St., Nichols. Two sides and a dessert for $12. PRE-ORDER by calling (607) 699-3302. Takeout only. Pick-up from 4-6 p.m.

FEBRUARY 10

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

FEBRUARY 11

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 12

Storytime, Thursdays, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

FEBRUARY 13

Monthly Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Featuring penne alla vodka, green beans, Italian bread, and dessert. The cost is $12 per person.

FEBRUARY 14

Bourbon Tasting; kitchen opens at noon, tasting from 2 to 3 p.m., auction from 3 to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Veteran Services Fundraiser. Tickets are $50 per person. Purchase tickets at the Owego or Johnson City Elks Lodge, or call (607) 759-8985.

FEBRUARY 16

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 19

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

FEBRUARY 24

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 26

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

FEBRUARY 28

Murder Mystery Dinner is back, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Join them for a 1970’s themed evening of murder, mystery, and mayhem. Dinner will be chicken Francese over pasta, vegetables, garlic rolls, salad, and dessert. Reservations are required. The cost is $30. Call (607) 308-1503 or visit newarkvalleycc.com to reserve your seat.

MARCH 3

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

MARCH 5

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

MARCH 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

MARCH 9

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

MARCH 10

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

MARCH 12

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MARCH 16

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 17

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

MARCH 19

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

MARCH 24

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

MARCH 26

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MARCH 28

Spring Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley.

MARCH 31

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

APRIL 9

Sip and Paint with Nerissa, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. All materials will be provided. Suggested donation $30.

APRIL 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

APRIL 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

APRIL 20

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 7 and 8

North Orwell Hall Sportsman Antiques and Trap Show, 34142 Rt. 187, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 12

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of each month, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

MAY 18

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.