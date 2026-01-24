Tioga County Legislature distributes first-phase opioid settlement funds

By Matt Freeze, The Morning Times —

The Tioga County Legislature voted unanimously Tuesday to disburse over $430,000 in funds received from an opioid lawsuit settlement.

County Administrator Jackson D. Bailey II said the county received approximately $750,000 from a lawsuit against various pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Settlement funds will be disbursed to counties in phases over the next 15 years.

Bailey said the funds come in sporadically, but generally speaking, about half of the funds are disbursed with no restrictions; others are earmarked toward substance abuse prevention, etc.

Legislators disbursed the following amounts to the associated organizations:

A New Hope Center, $105,125 toward non-medical transport for underserved populations with substance use disorders; CASA Trinity, $50,000 toward the same goal; HeaHea LLC, $150,000 toward youth integrated prevention services; Partnership to End Addiction, $100,000 for prevention and stigma reduction; and Tioga Opportunities, $25,000 for substance use disorder treatment navigation.

(Matt Freeze is a Senior Staff Writer for The Morning Times.)