A Pastor’s Thoughts: What Is Salvation?

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

The word “salvation” is used over 150 times in the Bible. The word means “deliverance.” Specifically it means to be forgiven from sin. Even more specifically, the word “salvation” means that you come to understand that you have been saved from your sin and that you will go to heaven when you die. The Bible teaches that you don’t have to hope, wish, wonder, or even question whether you have salvation. The Bible clearly says that you can know that you are saved. 1 John 5:13 (NLT) 13 I have written this to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, so that you may know you have eternal life.

The story is told in the Bible in Acts 16 about a day in time when the Apostle Paul was in jail in the city of Philippi. Something very marvelous occurred. Paul was in jail for preaching that Jesus is the way to salvation. This aggravated the city officials so much that Paul was beaten and incarcerated. One night, at midnight, Paul and his friend Silas were praying and singing songs of praise to the Lord. There was an earthquake. The prison door was opened, and the prisoners’ chains fell off, allowing the prisoners to be set free. The prison guard took out his sword to kill himself because he would surely be put to death for allowing the prisoners’ escape. Paul told him, “Stop, we are all here!”

Frightened by the miraculous events that occurred, the jailer asked Paul, “What must I do to be saved?” To this, Paul responded, “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, along with everyone in your household.” Amazingly, Paul and Silas went to the jailer’s house and were ministered to by the jailer and his family. It’s a great true story and a great chapter to read. I encourage you to do so.

The Bible is very clear concerning its message. God loves you and offers you eternal life that is only found in Jesus Christ. Salvation is knowing for sure that when you die, you will immediately go to heaven. Salvation doesn’t come by baptism, church membership, confirmation, nor any other thing that we do. It comes from placing our trust in what Jesus did while on the cross. Jesus didn’t say on the cross, “I am finished.” But He did say, “It is finished!” Meaning that the payment for the sins of the world has been made and that salvation is now available for all.

This is now my 29th year living in Owego and pastoring my church. My sole desire is to love people and help them know for sure that when they die, they will go to heaven. A person may not believe in heaven or hell, but the fact of the matter is that you can’t stay here forever. I appeal to you to settle with God by trusting Jesus as your Lord for the forgiveness of your sins. I pray that you will!