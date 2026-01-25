New Yorkers Urged to Remain Inside and to Avoid Travel Throughout Duration of Storm

Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on state preparations ahead of a massive winter storm system that has already brought bitterly cold temperatures to the entire state and is expected to bring at least a foot of snow to the majority of the state.

Following the Governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency and activation of 100 members of the New York National Guard on Friday, new travel restrictions for commercial vehicles are being implemented. Beginning at 12 a.m. Sunday, all commercial vehicles will be restricted to only traveling in the right travel lane on all state roads, including the New York State Thruway. Additionally, a travel ban for Long Combination Tandem Vehicles will be in place on the New York State Thruway beginning at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

“New Yorkers know how to handle winter, but it’s critical everyone treat this weather like the dangerous situation it is,” Governor Hochul said. “From bitterly cold temperatures to heavy snowfall that will create treacherous travel conditions, there is no shortage of risks to being outside or traveling during the next few days, so I am urging everyone to be smart and stay home, stay warm, and stay safe.”

The storm is expected to begin impacting the southernmost portions of the state in the early morning hours and then progressively move north to cover the entire state by late morning and early afternoon hours. It is expected to continue until Monday afternoon, with everywhere north of New York City expected to see between 12 and 18 inches of snow, except for Western New York and the northernmost portions of the North Country which may only see 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Beginning Sunday evening, there is a chance that snow may transition into sleet in New York City and on Long Island which has slightly decreased the projected snow totals in those areas to the 8-to-12-inch range. Peak wind gusts could reach 35+miles per hour in these downstate areas as well, which will increase the potential for some blowing snow and whiteout conditions, adding to the already treacherous travel conditions expected throughout the duration of the storm.

To support Downstate response operations and local partners, Governor Hochul activated 100 service members of the New York National Guard with 24 vehicles on Friday. Beginning Saturday, they will be staged and ready to help local partners across New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley.

Additionally, as part of the State of Emergency declared by the Governor on Friday, early voting for Feb. 3 special elections in New York City will be suspended on Sunday, Jan. 25 and Monday, Jan. 26. The State is working with the New York City Board of Elections to extend hours through the remainder of the early voting period to account for the suspended hours.

In addition to preparing for snow and wind, New Yorkers should also prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended. New Yorkers also should check out these cold weather tips from the Department of Health; additional tips for preventing frostbite and hypothermia; information on Carbon Monoxide poisoning; information on the proper use of generators; and safe winter driving tips.

The New York State Department of Labor advises workers and employers to engage in extreme cold weather best practices such as:

Limit outdoor work, provide frequent breaks in warm areas and schedule outdoor work during the warmest times of the day.

Ensure access to clean drinking water.

Stay hydrated with warm beverages and avoid drinking caffeine.

Wear proper PPE, including at least three layers of clothing, gloves or mittens, thick socks, insulated footwear and a hat, hood or hard hat liner.

View more information on best practices for working in cold weather.

Extreme Cold Watches, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates issued by the National Weather Service. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning Saturday night and the State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. The State Fire Operations Center has also been activated.

Department of Transportation

Beginning at midnight tonight, all commercial vehicles will be required to travel exclusively in the right travel lane on all state roads across New York, including the New York State Thruway. Ongoing coordination is continuing with New York State Police, the Thruway Authority, and adjacent states with their own travel restrictions in place.

Regional crews in impacted areas are currently engaged in snow and ice operations and preparations. All residency locations will remain staffed 24/7 throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations. Fleet mechanics in affected areas will be staffing all main residency locations 24/7 to perform repairs and keep trucks on the road.

Nearly 3,700 supervisors and operators are available statewide and are prepared to respond. Staffing in most-affected regions is broken down as follows:

Mid-Hudson: 558 supervisors and operators

Long Island: 382 supervisors and operators

To support response activities in critical areas, a total of 90 staff, including 72 plow truck operators, 4 supervisors, 6 equipment operator instructors, 2 safety representatives and 6 service technicians; and 2 snow blowers are being deployed. They will be deployed as follows:

Capital Region

-Receiving 2 equipment operator instructors from the Finger Lakes

Mid-Hudson

-Receiving 1 safety representative the Finger Lakes

-Receiving 12 operators and 4 equipment operator instructors from Western NY

-Receiving 8 operators from the Western So. Tier

-Receiving 1 safety representative from the North Country

Long Island

-Receiving 8 operators, 1 service technician, and 1 snow blower from the Capital Region

-Receiving 14 operators, 1 service technician, and 1 snow blower from the Mohawk Valley

-Receiving 8 operators, 1 supervisor, and 2 service technicians from Central NY

-Receiving 6 operators from the Finger Lakes

-Receiving 10 operators and 2 supervisors from the North Country

-Receiving 6 operators, 1 supervisor, and 2 service technicians from the Eastern So. Tier

All staff are currently in travel mode and will be in place by Saturday evening. The need for additional resources (operators, trucks, mechanics, equipment operator instructors) will be constantly re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

All available snow and ice equipment is ready to deploy. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1629 large plow trucks (Mid-Hudson: 254, Long Island: 248)

149 medium duty plows (Mid-Hudson: 33, Long Island: 17)

53 tow plows (Mid-Hudson: 4, Long Island: 1)

336 large loaders (Mid-Hudson: 51, Long Island: 36)

37 snow blowers (Mid-Hudson: 1, Long Island: 1)

Adequate salt is on hand. Parks and DEC have identified a total of 10 crews to be available for cut and toss missions, if needed. Two Crews will be available in each of the following locations: Southern Tier, Central NY, Capital District, Mid-Hudson, and Long Island. All crews will be on standby starting at noon on Sunday and will remain on standby through COB Tuesday.

Generator stockpiles are being readied to support dark signals. An additional 40 generators are available to support possible needs on Long Island. Additionally, the Department is repositioning a trailer with 25 generators from the Capital Region to the Hudson Valley Region for additional support should it be needed for supporting dark signals. New Yorkers are reminded to treat dark traffic signals as an all-way stop.

Tow services will be provided in the following locations: US 20 (Madison), I-81 (Onondaga), I-390 (Steuben), I-86 (Chemung), NY 36 (Steuben), I-86 (Tioga), I-84 (Putnam), I-84 (Orange), I-684 (Putnam), I-81 (Broome), I-88 (Broome), NY 17 (Broome), I-86 (Broome), NY 206 (Delaware), NY 28 (Delaware), I-495 (Nassau – multiple), and I-495 (Suffolk – multiple). The need for additional tow trucks will be evaluated as the event develops. Additionally, HELP truck beats will be extended in impacted areas.

Department staff is available to support County EOCs as needed for Incident Command System support.

Weather related messages on variable message signs began on Saturday morning in all impacted locations. Messaging will also be used to support real time incidents and vehicle restrictions throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511ny.org/, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

A right lane only restriction on all commercial vehicles will go into effect at 12 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 on all state highways including the Thruway system.

Additionally, all Long Combination Tandems (LCV) vehicles will be banned from traveling on the entire Thruway System, including I-87, I-90, I-287, I-190, and the Berkshire Spur, beginning at 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 25.

The Thruway Authority is ready to respond with 685 operators and supervisors available.Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

333 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

62 loaders

114,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service remains engaged with the regulated electric, gas, and telecommunications companies to ensure timely and adequate preparation and response for the incoming snowfall and extreme cold. The Department’s priority remains on safeguarding reliable and resilient electric and gas service for New Yorkers by maintaining regulatory oversight of the utilities’ preparedness and response to any outages or supply issues that may occur.

New York’s electric utilities currently have approximately 5,525 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. This includes 25 additional contractors secured by Con Edison for the event. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

The Department has additional information available on Winter Preparedness, including Winter Safety and current consumer protections available at: Winter Preparedness on the Department of Public Service website. The public is encouraged to contact the Department’s Office of Consumer Services for complaints or concerns regarding their utility.

New York State Police

State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with our state and local partners as winter weather moves into New York. Extra patrols will be added to affected areas as the storm intensifies and specialized units and equipment are staged and ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to high winds, freezing rain, snow, and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Hiking Safety

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS. While some waterways may appear frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams during major storm events. Hikers are encouraged to check DEC’s webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

During extreme weather events DEC urges outdoor enthusiasts to consider rescheduling any outdoor plans. It only takes 10 minutes for frostbite to set in and rescues can put hikers and first responders at risk. If you’re headed out, at least be prepared and follow our winter hiking safety tips: Winter Hiking Safety.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cellphone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it’s operating.

Power Outage Safety Tips

Do not go near or touch fallen or sagging power lines: treat all wires as live and dangerous. Keep children and pets away from fallen electric wires. Never touch any lines or any items that are in contact with lines.

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: Electric: 800-527-2714 or Gas: 800-942-8274

Con Ed: Electric: 800-752-6633 or Gas: 800-752-6633

Corning Gas: 800-834-2134

Liberty Utilities (St. Lawrence Gas) Corp.: 800-673- 3301

National Fuel Gas: 1-800-444-3130

National Grid:

Electric: 800-867-5222

Long Island (gas): 1-800-490-0045

Metro NYC (gas): 1-718-643-4050

Upstate (gas): 1-800-892-2345

NYSEG: Electric: 800-572-1131 or Gas: 800-572-1121

O&R: Electric: 877-434-4100 or Gas: 800-533-5325

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: Electric: 800-743-1701 or Gas: 800-743-1702