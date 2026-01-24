The Holy Spirit is alive and well at St. Patrick’s Church in Owego; A long-standing prayer ministry at St. Patrick’s Church in Owego continues to serve

By Jim Robie —

The Holy Spirit has been alive and active for many years within the Diocese of Rochester, including at St. Patrick’s Church in Owego, a small community near the southern edge of the diocese, close to the Pennsylvania border.

In the spring of 1976, following parishioner participation in Marriage Encounter, Cursillo, and Life in the Spirit seminars, the first Charismatic Mass was celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church. Approximately 26 people attended that initial Mass. Interest grew rapidly, and by 1980 an estimated 300 to 500 people were attending the First Saturday Charismatic Mass each month, drawing participants from both within and beyond the parish.

Around the same time, a weekly charismatic prayer meeting known as People of Praise was established. By 1980, weekly attendance ranged from 50 to 80 participants.

In 1987, during a period of pastoral transition, the Charismatic Mass was discontinued. As the parish adjusted to these changes, attendance at the prayer meetings declined, and the meetings were eventually suspended.

Several years later, the prayer group was reestablished under the leadership of Martie Sauerbrey and Jim Ross. The prayer group, now known as the “For the Common Good Prayer Group,” meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the church hall and typically includes 10 to 16 participants. For the past three years, this group has also quietly offered a prayer ministry to the wider parish community.

Prayer Teams: A Ministry of Quiet Service

For the past three years, prayer teams consisting of two or more members have been available after the 5:00 p.m. Mass on the first Saturday of each month at St. Patrick’s Church. These teams offer private, confidential prayer for healing, special intentions, or prayers for loved ones.

Prayer takes place in Mary’s Chapel immediately following Mass. Those seeking prayer are invited to go directly to the chapel, where a prayer team will be available to pray with them.

Until now, this ministry has been offered with minimal publicity. The purpose of this article is to make parishioners throughout the Diocese of Rochester aware of this opportunity and to extend an invitation to anyone who may be in need of prayer, whether they live nearby or are visiting the area.

Jesus reminds us, “Where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” This prayer ministry is one way St. Patrick’s Church continues Christ’s mission of compassion, healing, and hope within the broader diocesan community.

The priest celebrating the 5 p.m. First Saturday Mass announces the availability of prayer teams from the pulpit. All are welcome to participate, whatever their needs.

What Is Charismatic Prayer?

Charismatic prayer is a form of Catholic prayer that emphasizes openness to the Holy Spirit and the gifts described in Sacred Scripture, particularly in the Acts of the Apostles and the letters of St. Paul.

Rooted firmly in Catholic teaching and sacramental life, charismatic prayer often includes praise, Scripture, quiet listening, and prayer for healing or special intentions. Participants seek a deeper personal relationship with Jesus Christ and a greater awareness of the Holy Spirit at work in their lives.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal began in the late 1960s and has since been embraced by millions of Catholics worldwide. It is supported by the Church as one of many valid expressions of prayer and spirituality within the Catholic tradition.

At St. Patrick’s Church, charismatic prayer is offered in a reverent, welcoming, and confidential setting, always in harmony with the teachings of the Church and under pastoral guidance.

(Jim Robie is a longtime member of St. Patrick’s Church in Owego, N.Y.)