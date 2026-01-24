New Year, New Horizons: Redefine Your Career with TCRM

By Galen Morehead, Outreach Services Director, Tioga County Rural Ministry —

The “New Year, New You” mantra might feel like a cliché, but there is a reason we embrace it every January. The turning of the calendar offers a rare psychological clean slate, a moment to pause, look at where we are, and decide where we want to go.

If you have been feeling as if your professional life is lacking or that you have hit a ceiling in your current job, Tioga County Rural Ministry wants to help you turn that desire for change into a reality. We believe a fresh start is more than just a resolution; it is a tangible opportunity to gain the skills needed for a lifelong career.

Through our vocational training program, we are currently seeking low to moderate-income motivated candidates who are ready to better their lives and secure a better job. TCRM is looking for individuals specifically interested in obtaining their Commercial Driver’s License.

To support your success, TCRM will pay the full tuition for the course and can even assist with the costs associated with obtaining your CDL permit. We are looking for dedicated individuals who have the means to transport themselves to and from BOCES in Elmira for the duration of the course.

If healthcare is more your speed, we are also looking for candidates to sponsor for the phlebotomy course at Broome-Tioga BOCES in Binghamton. Phlebotomy is a fantastic entry point into the medical field, and we have had several students successfully complete this course in the past with great success.

A new opportunity is the most effective way to start your year off right, and our vocational training programs are designed to remove the financial barriers that often stand between hardworking people and a better future.

Why wait for “someday” to improve your circumstances? If you have the drive to succeed and a commitment to showing up, we have the resources to help you get there. Don’t let another year pass you by wishing for a change when you can take action today.

If you are a Tioga County resident with a low to moderate income and are interested in these opportunities, please call (607) 687-3021 and speak with Galen, or send an email to gmorehead@tcrm.org to discuss your eligibility and take the first step toward your new career.