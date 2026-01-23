Twenty-five year old killed in early morning crash

By Matt Freeze —
SPENCER — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at Robert Packer Hospital Friday morning, Jan. 23, 2026, following a one-car crash that is being investigated by the New York State Police.
Troopers were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. for the report of a one-car crash on Van Etten Road in the Town of Spencer, and upon arrival, found a heavily damaged Audi A4.
Police said they determined that the car entered the ditch, struck a culvert, went airborne and rolled.
Members of Spencer Fire Department and Spencer EMS performed life-saving measures on the occupant, and he was transported to Robert Packer, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
