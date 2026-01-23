Governor declares a state of emergency ahead of extreme cold and winter storm this weekend

In a press release on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency ahead of extreme cold and a massive winter storm set to impact areas statewide this weekend.

Extreme cold is forecast to move in Friday night, with statewide “feels-like” temperatures in the negatives Friday and Saturday night.

“Winter in New York is nothing we can’t handle, but it is important to take the risks that come with extreme cold seriously,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “New Yorkers should avoid traveling during the snow, especially with the danger that comes with being stranded in these cold temperatures.”

It is recommended that if you must travel, you be sure to leave yourself extra travel time and pack your car with supplies like blankets, water, snacks, and other items needed to ensure safety.

According to Nathan Wiles, owner and chief meteorologist at Wiles Valley Weather, LLC, out of Litchfield, Pa., a large winter storm spanning much of the central and eastern U.S. will develop over the weekend, with light snow reaching the Southern Tier just before daybreak on Sunday.

Wiles explained that the heaviest snow will focus Sunday afternoon and evening, with snowfall rates between 0.5 – 2.0″per hour before trending lighter near midnight. Lighter snow showers will continue into Monday morning, with snowfall amounts totaling 13-17″.

“While power outages should be kept to a minimum given the light and fluffy nature of the snow, travel impacts are likely to be fairly widespread and will continue into Monday due to the slow cleanup and lingering snow showers,” said Wiles. “As winds build out of the northwest Monday afternoon, drifting snow may lead to the covering of secondary roads, especially across the higher terrain”

Snowfall rates of up to two inches or more per hour are possible in the heaviest snow bands, which will reduce visibility on roadways. New Yorkers should avoid travel during the snow, as the combination of dangerous driving conditions and extreme cold will be a huge risk.

In addition to preparing for snow and wind, New Yorkers should also prepare to protect against the dangers that can result from colder weather and winter activities. Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equal less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended.

NYSEG informed its customers on Friday that it is ready to respond if needed during the storm. They wrote, “We’re preparing for snow and cold temperatures associated with the winter storm expected to move into the Northeast on Sunday into Monday. Our storm team has proactively pre-staged crews across the state to facilitate an effective and efficient response should outages occur.”

To report an outage, contact NYSEG at 800-572-1131 for electricity, or 800-572-1121 for gas.

Extreme Cold Watches, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued, and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and look for updates. Below normal temperatures are anticipated to continue into the coming week, with lows in the single digits to below zero degrees Monday night. Residents are urged to be prepared.