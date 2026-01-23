Owego Native Launches Three Landmark Books Elevating Standards in Modern Notarial Practice

Patrick Cartwright Jr., a nationally recognized notary professional, investigator, signing agent, and now author, announces the release of three groundbreaking books that redefine the modern notarial profession. Together, these works establish the most comprehensive educational suite available to notaries today, addressing the critical pillars of ethics, business operations, and federal compliance.

Notary Ethics Beyond the Statute: Where the Law Ends and Professional Judgment Begins

This authoritative volume explores the ethical responsibilities that extend beyond statutory requirements. Cartwright examines real‑world challenges such as coercion, capacity concerns, fraud attempts, institutional pressure, and high‑risk environments, offering judgment‑based frameworks to guide notaries through complex situations. It is the first book to unite legal awareness, field experience, and ethical reasoning into a single reference.

The Professional Notary Business Startup Guide for Notaries and Notary Signing Agents

A practical, realistic manual for building a compliant and profitable notary business. This guide covers business formation, insurance distinctions, GLBA obligations, workflow systems, automation, diversification, marketing, and operational resilience. Designed for both new and experienced professionals, it provides the tools to launch, structure, and scale a defensible practice.

Safeguarding Trust: A Comprehensive GLBA Compliance Book for Notary Publics and Notary Signing Agents

The first compliance resource dedicated specifically to notaries and signing agents under the Gramm‑Leach‑Bliley Act (GLBA). This book explains federal privacy requirements, data handling obligations, cybersecurity risks, identity theft prevention, and operational safeguards for protecting Nonpublic Personal Information (NPI). It delivers clear, actionable guidance for professionals working in homes, hospitals, offices, and mobile environments.

Together, these three volumes create a complete professional development pathway for notaries, offering unprecedented depth and clarity across ethics, operations, and compliance.

“Notaries are entrusted with protecting the public, yet most receive only minimal training at best,” said Cartwright. “These books were written to close that gap; to give notaries the tools, judgment, and confidence they need to perform their duties safely, professionally, and with integrity.”

This isn’t all; Cartwright also announced that deeper, advanced education programs for notaries are in development. He plans to launch a formal training institute dedicated exclusively to notarial education within the next year, further expanding professional resources and raising standards nationwide.

Patrick Cartwright Jr. is an entrepreneur, investigator turned author, and veteran notary with nearly two decades of experience across multiple states. He has conducted thousands of flawless real estate closings, trained and mentored notaries nationwide, and served as a trusted resource for institutions, attorneys, and industry professionals. His work blends legal precision, operational expertise, and a deep commitment to elevating the standards of the notarial profession.

All three titles are available now on Amazon in both Paperback and Kindle formats.