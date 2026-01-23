‘Silent Vigil’ held in Tioga County for Renee Good

By Wendy Post —

Southern Tier residents gathered at the Courthouse Square in Owego on Sunday, Jan. 11, as well as in neighboring counties, in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Thirty-seven-year-old Renee Good died after she was shot in Minneapolis, setting off further protests during a period of high tension, as the Trump administration ramps up efforts in Minnesota.

The FBI, according to the latest reports circulating, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A “silent vigil” to honor the memory of Good was organized by the Tioga County Democratic Committee and was held in Owego.

Kevin Millar, Owego resident affiliated with Indivisible Tioga, wrote on Facebook last Sunday, “There will be a Silent Vigil today, Sunday, January 11, 12:30-1:30 at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego to silently and sadly remember Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent this past week.”

In the post, Millar asked those attending to wear all black as a sign of mourning, unity, and solidarity.

Millar described the event in his announcement and added that “a location close by to gather, talk, and decompress after the vigil for those who wish to.” The protest was reported as peaceful, with many talking quietly and others calling out for a moment of silence for Good.

Another demonstration, organized by Indivisible Binghamton and various Broome County organizations, drew dozens of residents in front of the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City, New York, who arrived in protest.

Most who gathered in Johnson City, according to reports from News Radio WNFB, did so to express anger over the deadly shooting, ICE-related actions, and other Trump administration policies.