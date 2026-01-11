Charlie’s Wish

By Wendy Post —

It was about six months ago that Jocelyn Kline, from Hair Designs on Lake Street, decided to serve as a foster for a dog named Ajax that was up for adoption at Stray Haven. A transport from a puppy mill rescue effort in Missouri, the Maltese was once a stud in the overcrowded breeding operation and arrived with matted fur and dental issues.

Fast forward, and Jocelyn soon became what is referred to as a “foster failure” after having brought the dog into her home for a short time.

“I wanted to bring him home and see how it was going to work out,” said Jocelyn. “I decided he needed to be part of the family,” she said, noting that he has been renamed “Charlie.”

Jocelyn met Ajax, now Charlie, through Marcia Kropp, who brings adoptable dogs into town for various meet and greets, normally stopping at Home Central and also at Jocelyn’s Lake Street salon.

“When I met him, I felt so bad for him,” said Jocelyn, adding, “I had to take him home and see how he would do.”

When Jocelyn went to Stray Haven to get Charlie groomed, the facility had to use the cat bath, as the dog bath was in a state of disrepair and needed to be replaced. That was when Jocelyn knew she had to do something to help out.

Working with Marcia Kropp, a dedicated shelter volunteer at Stray Haven, the two devised a fundraiser motivated by “Santa Charlie,” and as a show of appreciation for the help the shelter offered the pup that traveled from Missouri and is now living a dog’s life with Jocelyn and her family.

Jocelyn and Marcia felt that facility upgrades, with the tub for dogs as an example, were needed and went into action.

The effort began in December and will run until January 15.

Here’s how it works! They are collecting gift cards from Home Central, Croft Lumber, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Tom’s Hardware in Waverly that can be used to purchase items needed to make repairs and improve the shelter in Waverly. Cash is also being accepted and can be dropped off at Hair Designs, located at 36 Lake St. in Owego, or mailed to the same address, 36 Lake St., Owego, N.Y. 13827. Donations can also be made through Venmo to @MJK4918-24 and please specify the type of gift card you want purchased. You can also swing by and drop off cash, and a small “Charlie Stocking” will be hung on a line to signify your donation.

Too busy to grab a gift card, send a monetary donation, and Charlie will do the shopping for you!

The pup is living his best life and is thankful to be in a loving home, and is feeling thankful.

To learn more about Stray Haven Humane Society and all of the pets that are waiting to find a home, visit https://strayhavenspca.org/ or call them at (607) 565-2859.

You can contact Hair Designs on Lake Street by calling (607) 687-3211 or by stopping by during normal business hours.