A Pastor’s Thoughts

By Pastor Bill Kohler, First Baptist Church of Owego —

I bet there were many things you wanted to accomplish last year, but you ran out of time. Philippians 3:13-14, reminds us that we need to forget those things which are behind and press onward toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called us heavenward in Christ Jesus.

Many make New Year resolutions to benefit us physically or financially. In my case, many go unanswered. Instead of being concerned about yourself, why not make resolutions to benefit and encourage your family this coming year?

My greatest pleasure in life was my wife, who brought me happiness for 66 years. Two years ago, the Lord took her home. How I regret not telling her how much I loved her every day. Our soulmate is a gift from God. Proverbs 5:18, “May you be blessed and rejoice with the wife of your youth” (Ecclesiastes 9:9).

“Enjoy yourself with your wife all the days of your life that God has given you under the sun.” Ephesians 5:25, “Husbands, love your wives just as Christ loved the church and gave Himself for her, that He might sanctify and cleanse the church by the washing of God’s word.” There are many living arrangements in today’s society, but in the beginning, Genesis 2:24 God said, “A man shall leave his parents and be joined to his wife, and they shall be one flesh.”

The same is true for a wife’s relationship to her husband and a parent’s relationship to their children and grandchildren. Have you told your family how much you love them today?