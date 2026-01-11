Tioga County Chamber of Commerce Hosts First-Ever Federal Reserve Economic Presentation in Tioga County

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce recently announced a landmark regional event, Economic Strategy 2026: A Federal Reserve Outlook, marking the first time the Federal Reserve has delivered an economic presentation in Tioga County. The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 19, from 2-5 p.m. at Tioga Downs Casino Resort.

The program is being presented by SUNY Broome, and hosted by the Tioga CountyChamber of Commerce and Tioga State Bank. The keynote presentation will be delivered by Kartik Athreya, Director of Research and Head of Research and Statistics at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Athreya will provide insights into national and regional economic conditions, emerging trends, and what lies ahead as communities plan for 2026 and beyond.

The event will be moderated by Giovanni Scaringi, Professor at SUNY Broome and a longtime regional leader with deep involvement across both Tioga and Broome Counties.

“This is a rare opportunity for our region to hear directly from the Federal Reserve on the economic forces shaping our communities,” said Scaringi, adding, “Understanding these trends is critical for informed decision-making at the local, regional, and national levels, and I’m excited to help guide this conversation here in Tioga County.”

Sabrina Henriques, PhD, CEO and President of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the significance of the event for the region.

“Hosting the Federal Reserve in Tioga County for the first time is a major milestone for our business and civic community,” said Henriques.

She continued, “This event reflects our commitment to bringing high-level economic insight directly to local leaders, employers, and decision-makers as we plan strategically for the future,” and added, “It’s been a wild ride of uncertainty in 2025; in my position with the Chamber, I am the ‘boots on the ground’ and I hear from the owners of the largest to smallest businesses, so I am really awaiting this event and plan to be in the audience, listening to every word.”

Registration is required and is available at www.tiogachamber.com.

The event is open to the public, with a registration fee of $30.00 for Tioga County Chamber members.

To register, contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-7335 or visit www.tiogachamber.com.