Sebby has a new ride!

By Wendy Post —

On Dec. 20, our own Sebby S. Truesdail received a special gift from Santa himself, a new bicycle suited to his height and needs so he can get around and continue his freelance photography and his Ambassador work for the community.

The idea for the bike came from Theresa Hollister, who subsequently organized a fundraiser for the bike, raising over 2,000 in less than 48-hours. Additional monies were put in a fund at Babcock Bicycles for any future tires or repairs.

In the GoFundMe that collected funds for the bike, Hollister told the story of Sebby and how he enthusiastically promotes local events and communities on social media, and for The Owego Pennysaver as well.

“You name it, Sebby is likely there taking photos to post on his Facebook page,” Hollister said in the GoFundMe post.

Sebby’s mode of transportation is by bicycle. He pedals hundreds of miles each month to attend the multitude of events he promotes. His current bicycle is meant for recreational use and is not intended to be a primary means of transportation, Hollister wrote in the GoFundMe.

Upon consultation with Kim Rudin (local bicycle repairman) and Babcock Bicycles in Endicott, N.Y., they identified what Sebby needed in terms of a solid, dependable bicycle capable of supporting his stature and high usage needs.

“We are talking about a really nice, high-end road bike with all the bells and whistles, plus important safety features like headlights, etc.,” Hollister wrote.

Sebby’s birthday landed on Thanksgiving Day this year, so he decided to host his party on Dec. 20 instead, an event held at the VFW in Owego.

With his family members and friends attending, along with members from the community, Sebby was presented with the bicycle by Santa himself. Hollister, who kept things rolling, also offered guests a glance at the “bells and whistles” of Sebby’s new bike.

The afternoon concluded with gifts being opened, cake smashing, and much more.

“Sebby is a true asset to the people and businesses of Owego,” said Hollister, adding, “He loves his community and has done so much to promote the area; now it’s our turn to show Sebby how much we appreciate him!”

Happy Birthday and Merry Christmas to Sebby, all wrapped up in one!