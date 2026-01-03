Owego’s gazebo shines bright!

The Owego Kiwanis Club has taken responsibility for the care of the gazebo located at the Courthouse Square in Owego. The club applied the most recent coat of paint, trimmed the bushes, and frequently picked up trash around the gazebo.

The group decorates the gazebo for most local, state, and national holidays. Recently, they placed a tree and decorated it for the Christmas season.

Again this year, the Owego Kiwanis Club would like to thank Seth Humphrey and his crew from Eco Pro, located on Route 434 East in Vestal, New York, for their generosity in lighting the gazebo.