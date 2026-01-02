3rd Annual Valley Harmony ‘Lessons & Carols for 12th Night’ Concert set for January 3

Hold on to the festive season just a little longer. The 12th Night celebration is a very old tradition, dating back to medieval times, and the Lessons and Carols tradition dates back to 1880.

Depending on who’s counting, Twelfth Night is either Jan. 5 or 6. Valley Harmony will opt for Saturday, Jan. 3, and their version of “Lessons and Carols for 12th Night” will begin at 2 p.m. at the Newark Valley United Church of Christ / Community Connection, located at 32 South Main St. in Newark Valley, New York.

Valley Harmony will vary their typical four-part a cappella format, pulling in their guest performers, both vocal and instrumental, for numerous musical selections. Vocal guests include Greg Keeler, tenor, and Heather Jones, soprano. The instrumentalists are Rhonda Moulton on piano, Anne Austin on flute, and Laurie Holdridge playing a variety of woodwind instruments.

All eight will perform “The Snow Begins to Fall,” “A Tiny Child Will Come,” and “For the Beauty of the Earth.” Keeler and Jones will join Valley Harmony for a cappella renditions of Franz Biebl’s stunning “Ave Maria,” Chris Rupp’s melodious arrangement of “What Child Is This,” and the rousing French carol “Sing We Now of Christmas.”

Jones and Keeler will sing two duets, accompanied by Moulton on piano: “The Prayer,” made famous by Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli, and Andrew Lloyd Weber ethereal “Pie Jesu.” Jones will also sing Amy Grant’s passionate and moving “Breath of Heaven.”

The instrumentalists will serenade the audience with “Under Winter Moon” and “Winter Is at Hand,” two lilting, touching songs.

Of course, Valley Harmony will do what they do, sing a cappella. “Carol of the Bells” is one of their seasonal favorites, as is “Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming,” and they will do a unique arrangement of “We Three King of Orient Are.”

Moulton will also accompany Valley Harmony member J. Ladd Yost as he solos on “Lullaby,” which is Carl Orff’s “In Trutina,” with new lyrics by George Lohmann.

Most of the “lessons” will be poetry and carols that follow the traditional Advent, Mary’s experience, the birth of Jesus, and the adulations from the angels, shepherds, and magi chronology. Valley Harmony member George Lohmann will deliver one of his favorite poems, T. S. Eliot’s “Journey of the Magi” and Keeler will offer lesson nine, “The Work of Christmas” by Howard Thurman.

Valley Harmony is an all-male a cappella quartet founded in 2007 by bass George Lohmann from Berkshire. Beside tenors Mike Sheldon, also of Berkshire, and J. Ladd Yost of Nichols, Randy Kerr of Newark Valley sings baritone. They will open the program with “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” joined by Keeler and Jones.

Come early, between noon and concert time, and enjoy brunch in the chapel next door. Suggested donation for brunch and the concert is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and children, while a free will offering for just the concert will be graciously accepted.