Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary hopes to build attendance in 2026!

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary is in the midst of discussing the meeting day and time for 2026. Currently, meetings are held on the second Monday of February, April, June, October, November, and December. The proposed change will be to hold meetings on the second Wednesday of these months at 6:30 p.m.

Until recently, meetings were held alternately at all three posts – Tioga 401, Owego; Arden Kelsey 907, Candor; and Wright-Edsall 1624, Nichols. Attendance has been extremely low, causing most meetings not to have a quorum for voting. A change of day and time is hoped to build the attendance back up.

“These meetings are important so we can continue to have county representation from all units in discussing our mission of service, not self, and to assist with our military, their families, our veterans, and the community,” an auxiliary representative wrote in an announcement regarding the change.

The next meeting will be held at the current schedule on Monday, Feb. 9, at Post 907 in Candor at 7:30 p.m. You can direct any questions to the County President, Angela Collins, by emailing angelarypkema@yahoo.com or by calling (607) 795-6593.