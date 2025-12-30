Blue Christmas celebrated with service on winter solstice

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

Sunday, Dec. 21, was the first day of the winter solstice season. Over at the First Presbyterian Union Church, located at 90 North Ave. in Owego, Pastor Bruce Gillette, a parish associate, offered a Blue Christmas service. Afterwards, at 4 p.m., and over at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego, Reverend Trula Hollywood, a mother pastor of an Episcopal Church, was also running the Blue Christmas service.

Gillette and Hollywood, both pastors running their own services, lit the candles.

The first candle was to remember those persons who, through death, were absent from the circle.

The second candle was to redeem the pain of loss: the pain we experience with the loss of loved ones, the loss of relationships, and the loss of time together.

The third candle is to remember and pray for ourselves this Christmas.

The fourth candle was lit to remember our faith and the gift of hope that the Christmas story offers us.

Gillette and Hollywood (both pastors) pray for everyone that they have a safe and happy holiday, a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year!