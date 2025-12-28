Free Tax Preparation Available in Tioga County

Thanks to financial support from the IRS and AARP Foundation, local certified Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare your taxes at no charge. They work with moderate- to low-income taxpayers, mainly those 50 and older. This service is not related to AARP magazine membership.

Starting Friday, Jan. 2, call one of the following four locations to schedule your February, March, or April appointment: Apalachin Library at (607) 205-8495, Owego Coburn Free Library at (607) 687-3520, Tioga Opportunities Inc. / Countryside Community Center at (607) 687-4120, or the Waverly Historical Society Museum at (607) 301-1193.

For general questions, contact Peter at (607) 689-2787 or email tax13827@gmail.com.