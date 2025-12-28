Spotlight on the Tioga County Department of Social Services

Contributed by Jackson Bailey II, County Administrator —

Tioga County is pleased to highlight the Department of Social Services as part of its ongoing Department Spotlight series. DSS plays a critical role in supporting children, families, and individuals through programs that promote safety, stability, and self-sufficiency.

Programs and services provided include Adult and Adolescent Services, Assistance Programs, Child Protective Services and Prevention, Child Support Enforcement, Employment Services, and Foster Care, Adoption, and Home Finding.

After an exceptional 35-year career, Commissioner Shawn Yetter is retiring from the Tioga County Department of Social Services, having served as Commissioner since 2003. Throughout his tenure, Commissioner Yetter has been a steady and dedicated leader, guiding the department through significant changes while maintaining a strong commitment to serving the community.

However, the county is excited to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Myers as the new incoming commissioner of social services. Elizabeth has served as the Deputy Commissioner of Social Services since 2023, and as the Director of Social Services from 2016 to 2023.

Elizabeth brings strong public service experience and a commitment to advancing DSS’s mission of promoting self-sufficiency and protecting Tioga County citizens by providing financial and social services to eligible residents. County staff, legislators, and community partners look forward to working with her as she begins this new role.

The County also recognizes key DSS administrative staff who help support the department’s daily operations. They include Mickelle Andrews, Director of Administrative Services since 2023, who oversees critical financial and administrative functions essential to DSS operations, and Tara Hauptfleisch, appointed in October 2025 as Director of Employment and Transitional Services, leading workforce and transitional support programs that help residents achieve greater independence.

Tioga County is grateful for the continued dedication of DSS staff and looks forward to the next chapter under new leadership.